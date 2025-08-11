The use of robotic systems for evacuating the wounded should be scaled up - Syrskyi

During a meeting on military medicine and medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to scale up the use of ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, as well as improving the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units.

Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook

War and primary means of destruction are changing, strike drones significantly increase the depth of the front – under such conditions, the evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield has become much more difficult. This is one of the problematic issues that was discussed at the monthly meeting on military medicine and medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I heard reports from the commander of the Medical Forces, heads of medical services of troop groupings and army corps, who took over areas of responsibility and began to perform the assigned tasks - Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, the meeting discussed the state of capabilities of medical units, the formation and use of separate medical battalions, and the staffing of medical departments.

Under current circumstances on the battlefield, it is increasingly difficult to comply with the requirements for operational evacuation. However, we must find effective answers to these challenges. In addition to improving the training and provision of personnel and medical units, the situation can be improved through new technical approaches to evacuation, in particular through the use of unmanned systems and ground robotic systems (GRS). Representatives of the Air Assault Forces, specifically the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, reported on their positive experience in this area - Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined tasks for the development of medical service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We need to scale up the use of GRS for evacuating the wounded, improve the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units, and implement other logistical and organizational solutions for timely transportation of the wounded and providing them with qualified assistance - the Commander-in-Chief summarized.

