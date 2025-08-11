The use of robotic systems for evacuating the wounded should be scaled up - Syrskyi

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22500 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45335 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36487 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 91054 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108704 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96469 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68491 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117215 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204522 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129535 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22590 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 30035 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39957 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45449 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 91164 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22529 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90273 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204534 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354702 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257363 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

The use of robotic systems for evacuating the wounded should be scaled up - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to scale up the use of ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded. He also called for improving the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units.

The use of robotic systems for evacuating the wounded should be scaled up - Syrskyi

During a meeting on military medicine and medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to scale up the use of ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, as well as improving the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units.

Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

War and primary means of destruction are changing, strike drones significantly increase the depth of the front – under such conditions, the evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield has become much more difficult. This is one of the problematic issues that was discussed at the monthly meeting on military medicine and medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I heard reports from the commander of the Medical Forces, heads of medical services of troop groupings and army corps, who took over areas of responsibility and began to perform the assigned tasks

- Syrskyi wrote. 

According to him, the meeting discussed the state of capabilities of medical units, the formation and use of separate medical battalions, and the staffing of medical departments.

Under current circumstances on the battlefield, it is increasingly difficult to comply with the requirements for operational evacuation. However, we must find effective answers to these challenges. In addition to improving the training and provision of personnel and medical units, the situation can be improved through new technical approaches to evacuation, in particular through the use of unmanned systems and ground robotic systems (GRS). Representatives of the Air Assault Forces, specifically the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, reported on their positive experience in this area

- Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined tasks for the development of medical service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We need to scale up the use of GRS for evacuating the wounded, improve the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units, and implement other logistical and organizational solutions for timely transportation of the wounded and providing them with qualified assistance

- the Commander-in-Chief summarized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on military medicine, where he outlined key problems. Among the priorities are improving evacuation from the front line, including with the help of drones, as well as strengthening combat medics and stabilization points, where there is a shortage of personnel. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle