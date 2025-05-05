The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Donkey" robotic complex: what it can do

The Ministry of Defense has approved the ground robotic complex "Vislyuk" of Ukrainian production for operation in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is capable of performing a wide range of military tasks, the Ministry of Defense reported, UNN writes.

Details

The "Vislyuk" complex was manufactured by a team of Ukrainian engineers at the request of the military. The platform has compact dimensions, fits in the body of a minibus or trailer. It is equipped with two silent electric motors and metal tracks, which provide high проходимість over difficult terrain - reported in the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the platform confidently moves through off-road, sand and swamp, transporting up to 200 kg of payload or evacuating the wounded.

The traction force of electric motors can also provide evacuation functions. It is enough to pull out an SUV stuck in the swamp - the message says.

The Ministry of Defense also explained that "Vislyuk" is manufactured in various modifications to perform tasks of logistics, evacuation, mining and installation of engineering barriers. In addition, it can serve as a mobile platform for moving radio relay towers, combat modules, day or night surveillance systems.

It has re-resistant control channels. This NRC can optionally be equipped with a fiber optic module. "Vislyuks" work in all weather conditions. The battery capacity is enough for several hours of continuous movement at maximum speed - added to the Ministry of Defense.

Additions

The Ministry of Defense held a demonstration of fiber-optic controlled FPV drones. They are in the final stage of codification and will be supplied for the needs of the army.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the ground robotic complex D-21-12R, which is equipped with a machine gun that can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield.

