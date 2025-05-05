The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Donkey" robotic complex: what it can do

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118714 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 160469 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182391 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105040 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99375 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101050 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182389 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85458 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112902 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7714 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10356 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13415 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20806 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38608 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Donkey" robotic complex: what it can do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2608 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved the "Donkey" ground complex for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It transports up to 200 kg of cargo, evacuates the wounded, and can pull an SUV out of the mud.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the ground robotic complex "Vislyuk" of Ukrainian production for operation in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is capable of performing a wide range of military tasks, the Ministry of Defense reported, UNN writes. 

Details

The "Vislyuk" complex was manufactured by a team of Ukrainian engineers at the request of the military. The platform has compact dimensions, fits in the body of a minibus or trailer. It is equipped with two silent electric motors and metal tracks, which provide high проходимість over difficult terrain

- reported in the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the platform confidently moves through off-road, sand and swamp, transporting up to 200 kg of payload or evacuating the wounded.

The traction force of electric motors can also provide evacuation functions. It is enough to pull out an SUV stuck in the swamp

- the message says.

The Ministry of Defense also explained that "Vislyuk" is manufactured in various modifications to perform tasks of logistics, evacuation, mining and installation of engineering barriers. In addition, it can serve as a mobile platform for moving radio relay towers, combat modules, day or night surveillance systems.

It has re-resistant control channels. This NRC can optionally be equipped with a fiber optic module. "Vislyuks" work in all weather conditions. The battery capacity is enough for several hours of continuous movement at maximum speed

- added to the Ministry of Defense.

Additions

The Ministry of Defense held a demonstration of fiber-optic controlled FPV drones. They are in the final stage of codification and will be supplied for the needs of the army. 

The Ministry of Defense has approved the ground robotic complex D-21-12R, which is equipped with a machine gun that can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
