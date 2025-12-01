Brave1 Launch: Ukraine to Receive Grants for Future Interceptors - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
01:38 PM • 3746 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 8712 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 13474 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 16450 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 28587 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18016 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 31202 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36816 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49491 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41915 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 17167 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 11440 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 14501 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 18110 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 10906 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 9798 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 18243 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 28587 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 31202 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 75552 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 11002 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 14601 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 75556 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 54941 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 71222 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Airbus A320 series

Brave1 Launch: Ukraine to Receive Grants for Future Interceptors - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Ukraine and the EU are launching the Brave1 – EU4UA Defence Tech grant program with a budget of 3.3 million euros. The program will fund the development of defense technologies, including high-speed interceptors and radars to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Brave1 Launch: Ukraine to Receive Grants for Future Interceptors - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine, together with the European Union, is launching a new grant program, Brave1 – EU4UA Defence Tech, with a fund of 3.3 million euros, aimed at developing defense technologies. The key focus is on financing interceptors and radars capable of strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks. This was announced on his Telegram channel by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Fedorov announced the launch of the first-ever EU grant program focused specifically on Ukrainian defense innovations. Together with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, he presented Brave1 – EU4UA Defence Tech, which has a total budget of 3.3 million euros.

The first 7 schools for ground-based robotic complex operators have been certified in Ukraine19.11.25, 15:01 • 2571 view

The first stage of the program is aimed at developing technologies for air safety. This includes:

  • high-speed interceptors (450+ km)
    • new generation radar systems

      The maximum amount of one grant will be 150 thousand euros, which is twice as much as in standard Brave1 grants. The funds will cover technology validation, prototype creation, and testing.

      Applications can be submitted by teams with TRL 5-6 level developments. Applications open on December 1, with a deadline of January 14, 2026. The program provides for two more stages in 2026, the themes of which will correspond to the needs of the front.

      Fedorov thanked Katarína Mathernová for her support and trust, emphasizing the importance of European participation in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

      Reconnaissance aircraft, attack drones, and bombers on digital communication – a technological response to new front-line challenges12.11.25, 14:40 • 2957 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the WorldTechnologies
      Technology
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Mykhailo Fedorov
      European Union
      Ukraine