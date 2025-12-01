Brave1 Launch: Ukraine to Receive Grants for Future Interceptors - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine, together with the European Union, is launching a new grant program, Brave1 – EU4UA Defence Tech, with a fund of 3.3 million euros, aimed at developing defense technologies. The key focus is on financing interceptors and radars capable of strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks. This was announced on his Telegram channel by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Fedorov announced the launch of the first-ever EU grant program focused specifically on Ukrainian defense innovations. Together with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, he presented Brave1 – EU4UA Defence Tech, which has a total budget of 3.3 million euros.

The first stage of the program is aimed at developing technologies for air safety. This includes:

high-speed interceptors (450+ km)

new generation radar systems

The maximum amount of one grant will be 150 thousand euros, which is twice as much as in standard Brave1 grants. The funds will cover technology validation, prototype creation, and testing.

Applications can be submitted by teams with TRL 5-6 level developments. Applications open on December 1, with a deadline of January 14, 2026. The program provides for two more stages in 2026, the themes of which will correspond to the needs of the front.

Fedorov thanked Katarína Mathernová for her support and trust, emphasizing the importance of European participation in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

