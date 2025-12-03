$42.330.01
Introduction of eExcise postponed until November 1, 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Verkhovna Rada extended the testing period for the eExcise system until October 12, 2026. The system is expected to launch on November 1, 2026, giving businesses 10 months for testing.

Introduction of eExcise postponed until November 1, 2026

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the testing period for the e-Excise system until October 12, 2026, with the system expected to launch on November 1. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

We are launching e-Excise on November 1, 2026 – businesses will have 10 months to test the full functionality of the system. Parliament approved the extension of e-Excise testing deadlines. This is a joint decision of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and businesses. Such a strategic step will guarantee the most secure and stable launch of the system.

- the message states.

During testing, businesses will be able to:

  • configure cash register and warehouse software;
    • train teams to work with e-stamps;
      • test operations in real conditions.

        e-Excise will become the basis for further combating shadow schemes and will increase tax revenues to the budget. Every year, the state loses billions due to illegal circulation of alcohol and tobacco. Such systems in the EU have already shown effectiveness – the Tobacco Track & Trace system reduced the volume of illegal tobacco by 20%. Ukraine is taking this experience into account but is implementing a more comprehensive solution.

        - Fedorov added.

        Testing will take place until October 12, 2026. And from November 1, 2026, e-Excise will become mandatory for everyone.

        e-Excise simultaneously covers two markets – alcohol and tobacco. This is a priority anti-corruption tool that we have been working on for almost three years. No other country in the world has yet created such systems.

        Recall

        In October 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved documents for the functioning of the "e-Excise" system, which combats the shadow market of alcohol and tobacco. The system will allow checking the legality of products through "Diia" and simplify the receipt of excise stamps for businesses.

        Olga Rozgon

