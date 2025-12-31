Ukraine handed over to Europe a list of companies that supplied components for the Russian "Oreshnik" - expert
Ukraine has provided Europe with a list of all companies that supplied spare parts for the Russian "Oreshnik" complex. Now, Western partners are expected to make administrative decisions regarding sanctions against these firms.
Ukraine has already provided Europe with a list of all companies that supplied spare parts for the Russian "Oreshnik" complex. This was stated by Serhiy Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, UNN reports.
According to him, it is now up to Western partners to make administrative decisions.
Ukraine has provided the entire list of companies that supplied components for the production of this missile. If we are talking about consistency in sanctions policy, then we expect sanctions to be imposed against these companies.
Defence Express doubted that the "Oreshnik" is already on combat duty in Belarus.
