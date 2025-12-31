Ukraine handed over to Europe a list of companies that supplied components for the Russian "Oreshnik" - expert

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
December 30, 06:06 PM • 11370 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 27501 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 24413 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 22197 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 22716 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 18375 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 17424 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23232 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 33984 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22387 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.4m/s
81%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31December 30, 04:59 PM • 11007 views
100 "Invincibility Carriages" have appeared in Ukraine: what they are equipped with and who can use themDecember 30, 05:24 PM • 4122 views
Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without powerDecember 30, 05:49 PM • 6966 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - ZelenskyyDecember 30, 07:25 PM • 9552 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisionedDecember 30, 08:30 PM • 6670 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 34419 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 38004 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 33987 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 60671 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 59542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 3906 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 27486 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 20421 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 32225 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 45427 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
TikTok
Social network
Shahed-136

Ukraine handed over to Europe a list of companies that supplied components for the Russian "Oreshnik" - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine has provided Europe with a list of all companies that supplied spare parts for the Russian "Oreshnik" complex. Now, Western partners are expected to make administrative decisions regarding sanctions against these firms.

Ukraine handed over to Europe a list of companies that supplied components for the Russian "Oreshnik" - expert

Ukraine has already provided Europe with a list of all companies that supplied spare parts for the Russian "Oreshnik" complex. This was stated by Serhiy Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it is now up to Western partners to make administrative decisions.

Ukraine has provided the entire list of companies that supplied components for the production of this missile. If we are talking about consistency in sanctions policy, then we expect sanctions to be imposed against these companies.

- said Kuzan.

Recall

Defence Express doubted that the "Oreshnik" is already on combat duty in Belarus.

Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in Belarus30.12.25, 10:15 • 11849 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine