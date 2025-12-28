US President Donald Trump went to play golf in Palm Beach before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin currently assesses the successes of his troops so positively that he is effectively refusing to negotiate a peace plan being discussed by the US, Ukraine, and Europe. He threatens to continue hostilities until he achieves his goal, despite the fact that Kyiv has recently even begun to call territorial concessions in the form of a "demilitarized zone" possible.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seems to be maintaining Olympic calm before his evening meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He left his Mar-a-Lago estate for a golf course in Palm Beach.

Perhaps Trump wants to literally hit out his frustration there, the BILD editorial board believes. Before the 2024 presidential election, he repeatedly stated that if he got the position, he would end the war in Ukraine within a few days or even in one day. Almost a year has passed since the inauguration, but this has not happened yet.

