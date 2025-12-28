Trump went to play golf before meeting with Zelensky - media

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 3052 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 7060 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 10591 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 27732 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 41679 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 40159 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 31087 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26608 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21830 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42856 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.4m/s
82%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 22022 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 12691 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 7092 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 10903 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features07:39 AM • 4640 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 24966 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 69497 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 121653 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 55043 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 85354 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 13108 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 23547 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 69500 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 25742 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 25143 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Trump went to play golf before meeting with Zelensky - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

US President Donald Trump went to play golf in Palm Beach before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump went to play golf before meeting with Zelensky - media

US President Donald Trump went to play golf in Palm Beach before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin currently assesses the successes of his troops so positively that he is effectively refusing to negotiate a peace plan being discussed by the US, Ukraine, and Europe. He threatens to continue hostilities until he achieves his goal, despite the fact that Kyiv has recently even begun to call territorial concessions in the form of a "demilitarized zone" possible.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seems to be maintaining Olympic calm before his evening meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He left his Mar-a-Lago estate for a golf course in Palm Beach.

Perhaps Trump wants to literally hit out his frustration there, the BILD editorial board believes. Before the 2024 presidential election, he repeatedly stated that if he got the position, he would end the war in Ukraine within a few days or even in one day. Almost a year has passed since the inauguration, but this has not happened yet.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet on war termination plan, but face disagreements on key issues - Reuters28.12.25, 10:55 • 2382 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bild
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv