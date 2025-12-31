Operating under the guise of international financial companies: 27 fraudulent call centers liquidated in Kyiv and Odesa

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale network of fraudulent call centers operating under the guise of international financial companies. In Kyiv and Odesa, 27 illegal offices have been shut down, whose victims included citizens of Ukraine and other countries. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General conducted another large-scale special operation to expose fraudulent call centers. As a result of searches in Kyiv and Odesa, the activities of 27 illegal call centers operating under the guise of international financial companies were terminated. - the message says.

They called citizens and promised "guaranteed and quick earnings" from investments. In fact, the victims' funds were immediately transferred to accounts controlled by the organizers.

Among the victims are citizens of Ukraine, European and Asian countries.

During the searches, the following were seized:

• over 5,000 units of computer equipment

• almost 1,000 mobile phones

• server equipment for "support services" and payment gateways

• draft records with victim data and deception algorithms

• other documents and material evidence

Currently, the organizers of the network, as well as individuals involved in its financing and technical support, are being identified.

