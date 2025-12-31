Operating under the guise of international financial companies: 27 fraudulent call centers liquidated in Kyiv and Odesa

$42.390.17
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 4726 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 20156 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50935 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36719 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32328 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30395 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21379 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19676 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24228 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exit
December 30, 11:34 PM • 7702 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attack
December 30, 11:58 PM • 3666 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured
December 31, 01:06 AM • 21367 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays
December 31, 01:42 AM • 13672 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it
04:30 AM • 5456 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM • 43566 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM • 46785 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 09:46 AM • 42190 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
December 29, 12:07 PM • 69047 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
December 29, 10:49 AM • 67037 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
December 30, 07:50 PM • 14121 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50933 views
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50933 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
December 30, 01:45 PM • 25417 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
December 29, 03:34 PM • 36893 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
December 29, 08:13 AM • 50157 views
Operating under the guise of international financial companies: 27 fraudulent call centers liquidated in Kyiv and Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale network of fraudulent call centers in Kyiv and Odesa, which operated under the guise of international financial companies. The operations of 27 offices were shut down, whose victims included citizens of Ukraine, Europe, and Asia.

Operating under the guise of international financial companies: 27 fraudulent call centers liquidated in Kyiv and Odesa

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale network of fraudulent call centers operating under the guise of international financial companies. In Kyiv and Odesa, 27 illegal offices have been shut down, whose victims included citizens of Ukraine and other countries. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General conducted another large-scale special operation to expose fraudulent call centers. As a result of searches in Kyiv and Odesa, the activities of 27 illegal call centers operating under the guise of international financial companies were terminated.

- the message says.

They called citizens and promised "guaranteed and quick earnings" from investments. In fact, the victims' funds were immediately transferred to accounts controlled by the organizers.

Among the victims are citizens of Ukraine, European and Asian countries.

During the searches, the following were seized:

• over 5,000 units of computer equipment

• almost 1,000 mobile phones

• server equipment for "support services" and payment gateways

• draft records with victim data and deception algorithms

• other documents and material evidence

Currently, the organizers of the network, as well as individuals involved in its financing and technical support, are being identified.

Fraudulent call center with 100 workstations shut down in Dnipro30.12.25, 12:49 • 2624 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Bank card
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Asia
Europe
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv