Trump does not want the US to provide long-term security guarantees to Ukraine – Skynews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Negotiations between the US and Ukrainian presidents focus on security guarantees and territories.

Trump does not want the US to provide long-term security guarantees to Ukraine – Skynews

Negotiations between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine boil down to issues of security guarantees and territories. However, it seems that American leader Donald Trump is not ready to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees, writes UNN with reference to the analysis of Skynews observer Mark Stone.

According to correspondent Mark Stone, today's negotiations between the US and Ukraine boil down to two different topics.

The first question is what security guarantees America is ready to provide, and the second is about territories.

"One is difficult for Zelenskyy, and the other seems difficult for President Trump," Stone says.

He suggests that Trump appears unwilling to provide Ukraine with long-term US military security guarantees, "largely because it doesn't seem to fit his worldview, which is that Europe is, after all, Europe's problem."

Regarding territory, Stone says, Zelenskyy has an "extremely difficult issue" as he is being asked to give up territories for which Ukraine is fighting.

Recall

The meeting of the heads of state is dedicated to discussing the peace plan. As Zelenskyy stated, representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already discussed 90% of the peace plan.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, with reference to Zelenskyy's words, one of the possible 20-point peace agreement options was published in the media, which, in particular, provides for the guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the ZNPP with the United States, and a free economic zone in Donbas.

 

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkrainePolitics
