Computer glitch paralyzes train traffic in San Francisco

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The regional commuter train system in the San Francisco Bay Area halted all trains due to a computer glitch. The problem arose after a computer network update.

Computer glitch paralyzes train traffic in San Francisco

A regional commuter train system in a Northern California city has halted all its trains due to computer problems. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC.

Details

On Friday, San Francisco Bay Area residents were forced to seek alternative routes after the regional commuter train system halted all its trains. The reason was a computer malfunction.

Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA

According to an official statement from BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit - a rapid transit system located in the San Francisco Bay Area - ed.) spokeswoman Alicia Trost:

The suspension of operations began around 5 AM after a computer network update.

How the Bay Area Rapid Transit problem was discovered

Software updates are periodically performed overnight. However, according to official information, on Thursday evening "something went wrong." Service specialists were unable to launch the computer system that dispatches trains.

For reference

BART transports almost 175,000 people almost every weekday. The system, which connects San Francisco with its eastern and southern suburbs, is trying to restore passenger traffic, which has sharply fallen from a pre-pandemic peak of over 400,000 weekday passengers.

Recall

In May 2025, a technical malfunction occurred in the telecommunications system in the USA, affecting the operation of Newark Airport.

Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
San Francisco