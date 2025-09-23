Trump accused China of polluting US air

US President Donald Trump criticizes international measures to reduce the carbon footprint and claims that US air is polluted by the activities of other countries, particularly China. He stated this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

All of this costs a huge amount of money, a 37% reduction in carbon... yet all these sacrifices have been negated by a 54% global increase. A larger volume - due to China and other countries, which also account for more carbon than other countries. And yet they are all working hard on their carbon footprint. - he said.

The US leader emphasized that despite the United States having "very clean air," other countries are polluting it.

China sends us its dirty air, and no matter what we do, our air gets polluted. The same goes for garbage. In Asia, they dump garbage into the ocean, and this garbage drifts past Los Angeles, San Francisco, and then problems arise. - he added.

