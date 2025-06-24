OpenAI and io involved in legal dispute over AI device development

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 10006 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30298 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28647 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 44043 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 168589 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116290 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183572 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89420 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174174 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70215 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32639 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 168589 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 135842 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183575 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64513 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145363 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269446 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138542 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137058 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

OpenAI and io involved in legal dispute over AI device development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

OpenAI and Jony Ive's startup io are facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from iyO, a company specializing in custom headphones. OpenAI withdrew marketing materials related to the $6.005 billion acquisition of io after the lawsuit was filed.

OpenAI and io involved in legal dispute over AI device development

OpenAI, along with Jony Ive's startup io, have become defendants in a lawsuit over trademark infringement allegations from iyO, a company specializing in custom in-ear headphones. This is reported by UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

The lawsuit was filed by iyO, a hardware startup backed by Google. The company accuses OpenAI and io of infringing its trademark rights. In response to the court ruling, OpenAI withdrew marketing materials related to the acquisition of io for $6.005 billion.

According to documents filed with the court on June 12, lawyers for OpenAI and io stated that over the past year, the companies have explored modern market solutions, including purchasing at least 30 sets of in-ear headphones. OpenAI and io executives also met with iyO representatives to learn about their technology.

However, the subject of the lawsuit, as it turned out, is not a product similar to iyO's technology.

This prototype is not an in-ear headset and is not a wearable device

– stated io co-founder Tang Tan, a former Apple executive, in a declaration.

He clarified the development status

Its design is not yet finalized, and it will not be advertised or offered for sale for at least a year

– added Tang Tan.

Our goal in this collaboration was and is to create products that go beyond traditional products and interfaces

– outlined the company's vision OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in his court statement.

OpenAI's lawyers, in their position, emphasized the breadth of areas explored.

We have explored desktop and mobile, wireless and wired, portable and wearable devices

– noted OpenAI representatives.

Ive, for his part, stated in promotional materials that io's first prototype "completely captured" his imagination. Altman, in a closed meeting with OpenAI employees, previously noted that the future device "fits in a pocket or sits on a desk" and will become the "third device" alongside the phone and laptop.

Case details

The documents mention a meeting that took place on May 1. At that time, OpenAI Vice President Peter Welinder and Tang Tan met with iyO CEO Jason Rugolo at io's headquarters in San Francisco. They familiarized themselves with iyO's custom earbud, but the testing was unsuccessful. Subsequent correspondence indicates that the product failed several times.

In letters attached to the case, io engineer Marwan Rammah discusses the possibility of acquiring a database of 3D ear scans from The Ear Project.

This could give us a useful starting point for ergonomics

– wrote Marwan Rammah.

iyO CEO Jason Rugolo tried to expand the collaboration between iyO, io, and OpenAI. He proposed launching his device as a "developer kit," attracting investments, or selling the company for $200 million. But these proposals were rejected.

io co-founder Evans Hankey, a former Apple executive, also testified in the case.

io is not working on a custom earbud product

– stated Evans Hankey.

Reference

OpenAI – developer of the ChatGPT system.

io – a hardware startup founded by Jony Ive, former chief designer at Apple.

iyO – a startup in personalized headphones, backed by Google.

Recall

Since 2023, OpenAI and Jony Ive have been working on a joint hardware project in the field of artificial intelligence. The lawsuit with iyO sheds light on certain aspects of this development, but the companies' key product remains confidential.

OpenAI's First Open Model Release Delayed Until Late Summer11.06.25, 11:59 • 2798 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
San Francisco
Apple Inc.
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9