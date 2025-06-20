Trump is currently allowed to use the National Guard in Los Angeles

U.S. President Donald Trump may continue to use National Guard troops to respond to protests in Los Angeles, a federal appeals court ruled, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

In favor of the White House, a three-judge panel in San Francisco stated that the Trump administration can continue to use California National Guard troops to respond to protests. In essence, this does not change the situation on the ground in Los Angeles, where the federal government has been deploying the army for over a week.

Trump welcomed the decision as a "great victory," stating in a Truth Social post that calling in the National Guard is the president's "ultimate authority."

The appellate court judges stated that Trump likely acted lawfully when he federalized the National Guard, but they rejected arguments made by Justice Department lawyers that his decision cannot be reviewed by courts.

"We conclude that the president most likely lawfully exercised his legal authority," the appellate court said in a unanimous ruling on Thursday evening.

The judges also emphasized that the ruling is limited to whether Trump was permitted to call for the deployment, but does not address "the nature of the activities in which the federalized National Guard may engage."

The Trump administration argued that the president has the right to unilaterally federalize National Guard troops when he determines there is an insurrection or invasion that requires military intervention. And presidents are allowed to call in state troops when "regular forces" are unable to enforce federal law.<0xE2><0x80><0x8B> State lawyers, in turn, stated that it is "terrible" that Justice Department lawyers said the president's actions cannot be reviewed by courts, and argue that the deployment sets a dangerous precedent.

"The court has rightly rejected Trump's claim that he can do whatever he wants with the National Guard and doesn't have to answer to the court," said California Governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, in his statement. "The president is not a king and does not stand above the law. We will insist on our lawsuit against President Trump's authoritarian use of American soldiers against citizens."

The ruling, issued Thursday, is not final on the issue and is likely to be appealed immediately. California can appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court or to a larger panel on the same appellate court. A lower court that ordered the federal government to return control of state troops will also hold a hearing on Friday.

Addendum

California and the Trump administration are in dispute over the federal government's response to protests, including the deployment of thousands of state National Guard soldiers and hundreds of Marines.

Trump issued a proclamation allowing the deployment of the National Guard on June 7 and stated that protests in the city against his deportation initiative are a form of "insurrection" against the authority of the federal government. In court documents, administration lawyers cited reports of violence and threats against federal property and employees enforcing immigration law.

California and its Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump's deployment as a "power grab" and an unnecessary interference with the work of local officials in maintaining order during protests.