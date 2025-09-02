Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth broke the law during Los Angeles protests – Federal Court

On September 2, San Francisco District Judge Charles Breyer stated that US President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth violated federal laws. The reason was the use of the National Guard during migrant protests in Los Angeles in the summer of 2025.

According to the federal court representative, it is forbidden to use troops for internal law enforcement purposes. Despite the fact that the court's decision may affect the restriction of the use of American military personnel, it is still unclear how Donald Trump will act, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

District Judge Charles Breyer outlined his arguments regarding how Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth violated American law in a document. It states that the politicians violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which prohibits the use of the military for internal US purposes.

Recall

the historical context that such a law was adopted after the end of Reconstruction as a transitional stage after the Civil War in the USA. Currently, the conditions are slightly different. According to Judge Breyer, "Los Angeles was the first US city where President Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth deployed troops, but not the last."

The judge explained that the troops had no right to be with federal agents during the protests.

In June 2025, the US immigration service began deporting migrants from Latin American countries in California. In response to the protests, Washington deployed parts of the National Guard and Marine Corps to Los Angeles.

Recall

2000 National Guard soldiers in Los Angeles were supposed to help immigration agents in Los Angeles County counter the pressure from protesters. UNN reported that President Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County. The head of the White House stated that any protest or act of violence that hinders the work of officials would be considered "a form of insurrection".