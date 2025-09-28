Bigger than San Francisco: China opens world's highest bridge over the 'Earth's crack' gorge

The world's highest bridge, which spans the Huajiang Gorge 625 meters above the Beipanjiang River, has been completed in Guizhou Province. A journey that previously took two hours now takes only two minutes, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, after three years of construction, the world's highest bridge, located in Guizhou Province in southwestern China, opened to traffic. It is almost nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

This bridge, with a main span of 1,420 meters, has also become the suspension bridge with steel truss girders with the largest span in the world built in an urban area - provincial authorities reported.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge across the Huajiang Gorge, known as the "Earth's crack," has become a new element of China's large-scale infrastructure. It will reduce travel time across the gorge from two hours to just two minutes.

The new bridge, which significantly improves regional connectivity, is a landmark project demonstrating China's innovative potential - said Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department.

Since the beginning of the work, builders have faced numerous difficulties due to the complex terrain of the gorge. Therefore, builders resorted to using satellite navigation, drones, intelligent monitoring systems, and ultra-strong materials.

Addition

In recent years, more than 30,000 bridges have been built in the mountainous Guizhou province, one of the most developed in China, three of which are currently the highest in the world. Approximately half of the top 100 highest bridges are located in this province.

