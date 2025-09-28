$41.490.00
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 16220 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27502 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22230 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25292 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51288 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66322 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84434 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139059 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55391 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47829 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bild

Bigger than San Francisco: China opens world's highest bridge over the 'Earth's crack' gorge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

In Guizhou province, the world's highest bridge was opened, spanning the Huajiang Gorge 625 meters above the Beipanjiang River. It cuts travel time from two hours to two minutes, being almost nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge.

The world's highest bridge, which spans the Huajiang Gorge 625 meters above the Beipanjiang River, has been completed in Guizhou Province. A journey that previously took two hours now takes only two minutes, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, after three years of construction, the world's highest bridge, located in Guizhou Province in southwestern China, opened to traffic. It is almost nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

This bridge, with a main span of 1,420 meters, has also become the suspension bridge with steel truss girders with the largest span in the world built in an urban area

- provincial authorities reported.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge across the Huajiang Gorge, known as the "Earth's crack," has become a new element of China's large-scale infrastructure. It will reduce travel time across the gorge from two hours to just two minutes.

The new bridge, which significantly improves regional connectivity, is a landmark project demonstrating China's innovative potential

- said Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department.

Since the beginning of the work, builders have faced numerous difficulties due to the complex terrain of the gorge. Therefore, builders resorted to using satellite navigation, drones, intelligent monitoring systems, and ultra-strong materials.

Addition

In recent years, more than 30,000 bridges have been built in the mountainous Guizhou province, one of the most developed in China, three of which are currently the highest in the world. Approximately half of the top 100 highest bridges are located in this province.

Dubai breaks records: real estate market reaches $117 billion in the first half of 2025

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Dubai
San Francisco
China