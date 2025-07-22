Dubai breaks records: real estate market reaches $117 billion in the first half of 2025 22 July 2025

In the first half of 2025, the Dubai real estate market showed historic growth, recording about $117 billion in transaction volume – the highest figure in the emirate's history for this period. Such a leap is the result of a development strategy, growing investor confidence, and market transformation, writes UNN with reference to TimesOfIndia.

In the first half of 2025, the Dubai real estate market reached a historic high, recording transactions totaling over 431 billion UAE dirhams, or approximately $117 billion, making it one of the most significant mid-year figures in the city's history. – the publication states.

This result, as indicated, is a consequence of a combination of strategic planning, growing investor confidence, and a flexible ecosystem that consistently attracts international and local capital.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), this surge is not just about the number of deals. It's about a profound market transformation: from simple activity to long-term, sustainable investments. From January to June 2025, "125,538 transactions were concluded – 26% more than last year." The total value increased by 25% year-on-year.

Investor Activity

The number of investors who conducted transactions in the first half of 2025 increased by 26% to 94,717 people. They concluded 118,132 transactions with a total value of 326 billion dirhams ($88.8 billion), which is 39% more than in the same period of 2024. At the same time, 59,075 investors were new to the market – 22% more than last year. They provided a capital inflow of 157 billion dirhams ($42.8 billion), of which almost 45% are UAE residents, indicating the growing role of local buyers.

Visionary Policy and Reforms

Such results are a consequence of state strategy. Programs such as the D33 economic initiative and the real estate development plan until 2033 aim to transform Dubai into one of the world's three leading economic metropolises. Special attention is paid to the transition of residents from renting to owning their homes. For this purpose, there is a special support program for first-time homebuyers: early access to new projects, reduced prices, favorable mortgage terms, and flexible payment schemes.

In addition, updated legislation, market transparency, digitalization of services, and the effective operation of the DLD have strengthened confidence in the market even amidst global instability.

Who invests

In the first half of 2025, foreign investors invested 228.35 billion dirhams ($62.2 billion) in Dubai real estate. Citizens of Arab countries (outside the GCC) invested 28.4 billion dirhams ($7.7 billion), and buyers from GCC countries invested 22.56 billion ($6.15 billion).

Women's activity also significantly increased: 30,487 female investors made 34,792 transactions totaling over 73.2 billion dirhams ($19.9 billion). This indicates the increasing participation of women in building personal capital through real estate investments.

Where investments go

The most active areas were Al Barsha South Fourth (10,469 transactions), Al Yalayis 1 (7,595), Wadi Al Safa 5 (7,178), Business Bay (6,601), Dubai Marina (6,428), and Airport City (5,569). Certain areas – including Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens and Meaisem Second – show particularly rapid growth, with an investment value of over 14 billion dirhams ($3.8 billion).

This distribution confirms that Dubai is no longer just a niche luxury market — the ecosystem encompasses various housing classes and multifunctional zones.

Long-term perspective and sustainable development

Despite a record first half-year, Dubai is not only focusing on quantitative indicators. Priorities include sustainability, housing affordability, green technologies, and "smart" infrastructure. The strategy until 2033 envisages maintaining real estate as a pillar of national growth, a tool for social stability, and an improvement in the quality of life.

