FIFA rejects Trump's statements about possible relocation of 2026 World Cup matches

The decision to move matches from the host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be made by FIFA, US President Donald Trump was reminded on Wednesday, according to UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Last week, US President Donald Trump stated that he did not rule out declaring some cities "unsafe" for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This means that the detailed plan for the championship, approved in advance, and the agreed arenas near New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, could fall within the scope of the White House's decisions.

Reference

The US President stated the following in the Oval Office:

If I think it's unsafe, we'll move it - said Trump.

He also said that "any city that 'will be even slightly unsafe for the World Cup,' 'we will move a little.'"

But I hope that doesn't happen - added the White House chief.

During a recent conference in London, Victor Montagliani, FIFA Vice President, responded to Donald Trump's statements.

With all due respect to current world leaders, football is more important than them, and football will outlive their regimes, governments, and slogans. .. That is the beauty of our game: it is more important than any individual and more important than any country - Montagliani noted.

This is a tournament organized by FIFA, which is subject to its rules, and therefore we will be the ones to make these decisions, not Trump. ..With all due respect to current world leaders, football is more important than them and will outlive their governments and their slogans - said the official, who is also the president of CONCACAF.

Recall

