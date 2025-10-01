FIFA rejects Trump's statements about possible relocation of 2026 World Cup matches

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
05:49 PM • 5820 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 9146 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 18475 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 16903 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 31408 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 22706 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 21163 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54243 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41141 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31897 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
86%
757mm
Popular news
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 32284 views
Parliamentary Committee proposes to increase the subsistence minimum to UAH 8196 in 2026October 1, 10:32 AM • 11447 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 26573 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 21807 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 18891 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 18506 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 19208 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 31433 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 22111 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 26862 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 32521 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 44179 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 28091 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 31398 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 41309 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

FIFA rejects Trump's statements about possible relocation of 2026 World Cup matches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

FIFA reminded Donald Trump that it would be the one to decide on the relocation of the 2026 World Cup matches. FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani emphasized that football is more important than any world leaders.

FIFA rejects Trump's statements about possible relocation of 2026 World Cup matches

The decision to move matches from the host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be made by FIFA, US President Donald Trump was reminded on Wednesday, according to UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Last week, US President Donald Trump stated that he did not rule out declaring some cities "unsafe" for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This means that the detailed plan for the championship, approved in advance, and the agreed arenas near New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, could fall within the scope of the White House's decisions.

Reference

The US President stated the following in the Oval Office:

If I think it's unsafe, we'll move it

- said Trump.

He also said that "any city that 'will be even slightly unsafe for the World Cup,' 'we will move a little.'"

But I hope that doesn't happen

- added the White House chief.

During a recent conference in London, Victor Montagliani, FIFA Vice President, responded to Donald Trump's statements.

With all due respect to current world leaders, football is more important than them, and football will outlive their regimes, governments, and slogans. .. That is the beauty of our game: it is more important than any individual and more important than any country

- Montagliani noted.

This is a tournament organized by FIFA, which is subject to its rules, and therefore we will be the ones to make these decisions, not Trump. ..With all due respect to current world leaders, football is more important than them and will outlive their governments and their slogans

- said the official, who is also the president of CONCACAF.

Recall

The global players' union FIFPRO appealed to FIFA regarding the busy international calendar and possible extreme heat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The organization emphasizes the need to review the schedule.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsPolitics
Associated Press
White House
Donald Trump
New York City
San Francisco
Los Angeles
London