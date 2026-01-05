$42.290.12
Poured "pepper" on a veteran who was held captive by the Russian Federation for 21 months for asking to throw out garbage from the entrance: details of the scandal in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Lviv, a woman used pepper spray against war veteran Andriy Kulko, who was held captive by Russia for almost two years. The incident occurred due to a request to throw out garbage that the woman was storing in the entrance.

Poured "pepper" on a veteran who was held captive by the Russian Federation for 21 months for asking to throw out garbage from the entrance: details of the scandal in Lviv

In Lviv, a woman used pepper spray against war veteran Andriy Kulko, who had been a Russian prisoner of war for almost two years. The reason was a request to throw away garbage bags that the woman had been storing in the entrance of an apartment building near her door. This was reported by the veteran's comrade on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on January 4 at about 01:10. The cause of the conflict was garbage, which, according to him, the neighbor had placed on the stairwell.

There were four bags of garbage in the corridor, which caused a sharp unpleasant smell.

Andriy and his fiancée wrote and posted an announcement asking to remove the garbage. After that, according to the man, the neighbor returned home, started knocking loudly on the door, after which a verbal altercation ensued between them.

She called me a Mariupol Muscovite several times, claimed that I was not actually in captivity because I have arms and legs. And generally, "Why am I not fighting"? Later she started threatening me that she would do something to me when she saw me with her own eyes. I opened the door and she very unexpectedly and suddenly sprayed pepper in my eyes. This person is inadequate, she abuses the dogs she lives with

- says the veteran.

Andriy Kulko is a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a defender of Mariupol, and spent 21 months in Russian captivity, the post says.

The person clearly knew that Andriy was a veteran and had been in captivity, and constantly participates in actions for prisoners of war, knew that he is still undergoing psychological rehabilitation and adaptation, threatened and used violence, and violated the privacy of a young family

- writes Taras Repytskyi, Andriy's comrade.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Meanwhile, the woman who used the pepper spray claims that the veteran insulted her dignity.

This, excuse me, "military veteran" next door dared to send me, a girl, away! Is this manly? Is this military? What do you think, people? I gave him a pepper spray to the eyes so he would know how to open his mouth to a girl and send her away! Look at the whole world, people! He set his friends on me, ***, and just friends, to write shameful comments to me, how pathetic and childish, I wonder if they know how he sends women away! I have many worthy military men and they don't behave like that. What do you say to that?!

 - the woman wrote in her stories.

In addition, she claims to be related to Andriy's fiancée.

Just so you know: they are family, this is my niece's boyfriend who behaves inadequately

 - the woman emphasized.

And she also emphasized in her stories that Andriy, his fiancée, and their friends allegedly "decided to take revenge" on the woman, attaching a screenshot with angry comments under the post of Taras Repytskyi and Andriy Kulko, hinting that the comments were not true.

Look at what cultured people we have, not knowing the truth, what they write! Because my niece and her boyfriend with friends decided to take revenge on me for the can... But I am a woman and no worthy man or military man will ever send me away. I was silent and did not throw bad words, but for bad words I punished with a can. And this is justice

 - she added.

The post by Andriy Kulko and Taras Repytskyi quickly gained publicity. In the comments, people react differently: some are angry, some sympathize, and some are surprised.

Shame on her!! Just shame!! I am a native Lviv resident and I am ashamed that someone allows themselves to do such a thing in my hometown!

- writes a user.

After what you went through and did for others, such an attitude is especially painful

- wrote another user.

This relative, that's the case when you needed to correct your convolutions

- added another user.

Police opened criminal proceedings after Andriy Kulko's appeal regarding a verbal conflict with a neighbor and the use of a gas canister.

On January 4, a 26-year-old Lviv resident contacted the police. He reported that at about one o'clock in the morning he had a conflict with his neighbor on the stairwell of one of the apartment buildings located on Lypa Street. The conflict was verbal, not a fight - according to him, the woman sprayed a gas canister in his face. Proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional minor bodily harm)

- the police say.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway, relevant examinations have been appointed, and all circumstances of the incident are being established. A final legal assessment will be provided based on their results.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who fired shots during a fight near Bessarabska Square. He faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with the use of firearms.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
