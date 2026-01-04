Record tides and downpours flood Northern California: residents trapped

Photo: AP

Heavy rains combined with the strongest tides in two decades caused widespread flooding in Northern California, USA. On Saturday, the стихія paralyzed traffic on roads, flooded residential areas, and forced rescuers to evacuate people from semi-submerged cars. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation was recorded in Marin County. On a 24-kilometer stretch between Sausalito and San Rafael, the water level on the highways reached 1.2 meters.

According to Sheriff's Sergeant Michael Dobbins, the simultaneous precipitation of a month's worth of rainfall and the peak of "King Tides" created critical conditions for instant street flooding.

Consequences and government response

Despite significant material damage, there are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. In some areas near San Francisco, residents are forced to navigate the streets by kayak or wading, as the water sometimes reaches their knees.

Photo: AP

Local authorities urged citizens to stay home until the water level completely recedes. The National Weather Service extended the flood warning until 2:00 PM on Sunday.

For reference

"King Tides" - this phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon is at its shortest distance from our planet. In such a configuration, gravitational pull becomes maximally strong, causing extremely high ocean water levels.

