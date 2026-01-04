Record tides and downpours flood Northern California: residents trapped

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 8408 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 23707 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 29920 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 32186 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 51139 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 72817 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 65068 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85196 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47231 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 75261 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
72%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US reveals details of Nicolas Maduro's capture: he is being prepared for trial in New YorkJanuary 3, 02:23 PM • 6620 views
Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNNJanuary 3, 02:54 PM • 9772 views
Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's captureJanuary 3, 03:13 PM • 11081 views
Russia demands US release Nicolas Maduro and his wifeJanuary 3, 03:38 PM • 9486 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhotoJanuary 3, 04:37 PM • 23173 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 66253 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 85133 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 98120 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 234604 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165116 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos10:58 PM • 530 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 59082 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 68937 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 66842 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165116 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon

Record tides and downpours flood Northern California: residents trapped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Northern California faced massive flooding due to heavy rains and the strongest tides in two decades. The elements paralyzed traffic, flooded residential areas, and caused people to be evacuated from their cars.

Record tides and downpours flood Northern California: residents trapped
Photo: AP

Heavy rains combined with the strongest tides in two decades caused widespread flooding in Northern California, USA. On Saturday, the стихія paralyzed traffic on roads, flooded residential areas, and forced rescuers to evacuate people from semi-submerged cars. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation was recorded in Marin County. On a 24-kilometer stretch between Sausalito and San Rafael, the water level on the highways reached 1.2 meters.

At least 17 people killed in sudden floods in Afghanistan01.01.26, 19:11 • 4390 views

According to Sheriff's Sergeant Michael Dobbins, the simultaneous precipitation of a month's worth of rainfall and the peak of "King Tides" created critical conditions for instant street flooding.

Consequences and government response

Despite significant material damage, there are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. In some areas near San Francisco, residents are forced to navigate the streets by kayak or wading, as the water sometimes reaches their knees.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Local authorities urged citizens to stay home until the water level completely recedes. The National Weather Service extended the flood warning until 2:00 PM on Sunday.

For reference

"King Tides" - this phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon is at its shortest distance from our planet. In such a configuration, gravitational pull becomes maximally strong, causing extremely high ocean water levels. 

Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms25.12.25, 21:41 • 4423 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Real estate
Associated Press
San Francisco
United States