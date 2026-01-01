At least 17 people killed in sudden floods in Afghanistan

Photo: AP

Heavy rains and snowfalls, which replaced a prolonged drought, caused large-scale floods in several regions of Afghanistan. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, as of Thursday, 17 deaths have been confirmed, and 11 citizens have been injured. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The bad weather covered the central, northern, southern, and western provinces of the country. The most affected were vulnerable communities in rural areas, where infrastructure is not adapted to extreme weather events.

Consequences of the disaster in the provinces

In the Kabkan district of Herat province, five members of one family, including two children, died as a result of a house roof collapse. According to Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi, spokesman for the governor of Herat, excessive rainfall was the cause of the destruction.

In total, the floods affected 1,800 families. The disaster damaged residential buildings, a significant part of which are built of clay, and also led to the death of livestock and the destruction of critical infrastructure. Assessment teams are currently working in the most affected areas to determine the amount of assistance needed.

Humanitarian situation and international aid

Experts note that decades of conflict, deforestation, and climate change have critically increased Afghanistan's vulnerability to such disasters. The United Nations has warned that the country will remain at the center of one of the largest humanitarian crises in 2026.

