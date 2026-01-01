At least 17 people killed in sudden floods in Afghanistan

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 21876 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 24833 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 24478 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 23764 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 110788 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 115300 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 42744 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39884 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34951 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28131 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2.9m/s
74%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 26050 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 86279 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 23577 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 20762 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 21812 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 21816 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 110772 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 67182 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 98275 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 95464 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Estonia
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 14099 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 27136 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 28477 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 67182 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 28321 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok
YouTube

At least 17 people killed in sudden floods in Afghanistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Rain and snowfall caused widespread flooding in several regions of Afghanistan, killing 17 people and injuring 11. The disaster affected 1,800 families, damaging homes and infrastructure.

At least 17 people killed in sudden floods in Afghanistan
Photo: AP

Heavy rains and snowfalls, which replaced a prolonged drought, caused large-scale floods in several regions of Afghanistan. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, as of Thursday, 17 deaths have been confirmed, and 11 citizens have been injured. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The bad weather covered the central, northern, southern, and western provinces of the country. The most affected were vulnerable communities in rural areas, where infrastructure is not adapted to extreme weather events.

Consequences of the disaster in the provinces

In the Kabkan district of Herat province, five members of one family, including two children, died as a result of a house roof collapse. According to Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi, spokesman for the governor of Herat, excessive rainfall was the cause of the destruction.

Floods in Indonesia: over 900 dead, prisoners released from flooded prison due to lack of space in other prisons07.12.25, 09:45 • 4627 views

In total, the floods affected 1,800 families. The disaster damaged residential buildings, a significant part of which are built of clay, and also led to the death of livestock and the destruction of critical infrastructure. Assessment teams are currently working in the most affected areas to determine the amount of assistance needed.

Humanitarian situation and international aid

Experts note that decades of conflict, deforestation, and climate change have critically increased Afghanistan's vulnerability to such disasters. The United Nations has warned that the country will remain at the center of one of the largest humanitarian crises in 2026.

Over 1,500 victims of floods and landslides in Asia: people plead for urgent help - AP05.12.25, 20:40 • 4972 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Real estate
Village
Animals
Skirmishes
charity
United Nations
Indonesia
Afghanistan
Asia