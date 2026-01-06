Screened the Nobel laureate's book "Satanic Tango": Hungarian director Béla Tarr dies

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 12618 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 20492 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 33434 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 52212 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 50649 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 73478 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 136941 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 56901 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 54920 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 48113 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
0.8m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 36717 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 42279 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 37877 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 53327 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 18138 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 15383 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 58733 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 136931 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 83489 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 146203 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Mette Frederiksen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
Venezuela
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 6308 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 32485 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 76187 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 69036 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 64232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ChatGPT
Financial Times
Film

Screened the Nobel laureate's book "Satanic Tango": Hungarian director Béla Tarr dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Tarr's distinctive features were long, hypnotic shots. His career ended after the release of "The Turin Horse" in 2011.

Screened the Nobel laureate's book "Satanic Tango": Hungarian director Béla Tarr dies

Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, who directed works such as "Sátántangó" and "The Turin Horse" and received many awards for his long and often darkly comedic films, has died at the age of 70, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Over his more than four-decade career, Tarr's films have won awards at festivals in Europe and Asia, and he was also awarded an honorary professorship at universities in China.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hungarian Filmmakers Association confirmed Tarr's death, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce that filmmaker Béla Tarr passed away this morning after a long and serious illness."

Tarr's films, the longest of which, "Sátántangó," runs for 439 minutes, were often shot in black and white and used stark imagery to depict despair and social decay.

Long, hypnotic shots became hallmarks of Tarr's work. His career ended after the release of "The Turin Horse" in 2011, after which he announced his retirement from cinema.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
China
Hungary