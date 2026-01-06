Screened the Nobel laureate's book "Satanic Tango": Hungarian director Béla Tarr dies

Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, who directed works such as "Sátántangó" and "The Turin Horse" and received many awards for his long and often darkly comedic films, has died at the age of 70, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Over his more than four-decade career, Tarr's films have won awards at festivals in Europe and Asia, and he was also awarded an honorary professorship at universities in China.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hungarian Filmmakers Association confirmed Tarr's death, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce that filmmaker Béla Tarr passed away this morning after a long and serious illness."

Tarr's films, the longest of which, "Sátántangó," runs for 439 minutes, were often shot in black and white and used stark imagery to depict despair and social decay.

Long, hypnotic shots became hallmarks of Tarr's work. His career ended after the release of "The Turin Horse" in 2011, after which he announced his retirement from cinema.