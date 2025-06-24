Enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: Odesa - Zaporizhzhia train resumes movement

Train No. 52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia quickly resumed service after the enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region. Passengers will arrive in Zaporizhzhia, and the train in the opposite direction will depart on schedule. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

It is noted that the electric train to deliver passengers of train No. 52 from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia is already waiting at the station and will depart after all passengers have boarded.

Ukrzaliznytsia promptly found carriages for the return journey of this train, so the departure of train No. 52 Zaporizhzhia — Odesa will take place from Zaporizhzhia according to the schedule at 15:48 - the message says.

Due to the enemy attack, slight delays will also be observed for the following services:

No. 3/4 Uzhhorod — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 88/87 Kovel — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 128/127 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 32/31 Przemyśl — Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock for their delivery to Zaporizhzhia.