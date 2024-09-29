A child died in Volyn after falling into a granary

In the village of Maidan in the Kovel region, a child died after falling into a grain storage facility. Rescuers failed to save the boy's life. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Volyn region, UNN reports.

Details

On September 28, rescuers received a call about an accident in the village of Maidan, Kovel district, where a child had fallen into a grain storage facility. Officers from the 21st State Fire and Rescue Unit of the village of Holoby promptly arrived at the scene and manually raked the grain to get the child out.

Despite the efforts of doctors, the boy could not be resuscitated.

