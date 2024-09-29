ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A child died in Volyn after falling into a granary

A child died in Volyn after falling into a granary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55639 views

In the village of Maidan, Kovel district, a child fell into a granary and died. Rescuers and medics tried to save the boy, but failed to resuscitate him.

In the village of Maidan in the Kovel region, a child died after falling into a grain storage facility. Rescuers failed to save the boy's life. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Volyn region, UNN reports.

Details

On September 28, rescuers received a call about an accident in the village of Maidan, Kovel district, where a child had fallen into a grain storage facility. Officers from the 21st State Fire and Rescue Unit of the village of Holoby promptly arrived at the scene and manually raked the grain to get the child out.

Despite the efforts of doctors, the boy could not be resuscitated.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kovelKovel
kyivKyiv

