A battery exploded in Volyn, damaging a house
Kyiv • UNN
In Volyn region, a battery exploded, damaging the premises of a house and the power grid, the Kovel District Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn region reported, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred in the village of Horodylets, Kovel community, on July 2.
"At night, a lithium-ion battery exploded, partially damaging the premises of a residential building and the power grid," the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook.
The agency pointed out that the number of fires in the area has increased due to the use of electric generators and batteries. And that lithium-ion batteries explode because they are charged with inappropriate chargers, and such batteries require special chargers that cut off the current when they are fully charged.
