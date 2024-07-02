A generator caused a fire in Bila Tserkva: it exploded after several hours of work
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion and fire occurred in a private house in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, due to a generator, no one was injured.
An explosion and fire caused by a generator occurred in a private house in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, no one was injured, the regional police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"A fire broke out in Bila Tserkva because of a generator," the police reported on Telegram.
As stated, in the evening of July 1, the police received a report from the State Emergency Service unit about a fire in a private house on Tarashchanska Street in the city. Rescuers eliminated the fire. No one was injured in the fire.
Investigators inspected the fire-damaged generator and found that "the owner of the house turned on the device at 18:30, and around 21:30 heard an explosion, after which the neighbors called the special services.
"The generator had been in use for about 2 years and nothing preceded this incident," the police said.
Law enforcement officers documented the incident and interviewed its participants.
