In Frankovsk, a generator caught fire in a high-rise building: the State Emergency Service reminded the rules for using alternative energy sources
In Ivano-Frankivsk, a generator caught fire on the balcony of a six-story residential building, which led to the evacuation of 5 people, including 3 children. The State Emergency Service reminded about the safety rules when using alternative sources of electricity.
In Ivano-Frankivsk today, June 24, a generator caught fire on one of the balconies of a six-storey residential building. Rescuers evacuated two adults and three children from the House. This was reported by the Main Department of the state emergency service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, reports UNN.
According to the State Emergency Service, on June 24, at 14:23, a report was received about smoke from the window of the fourth floor of a six-storey residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Rescuers, arriving at the place of call, liquidated the generator fire on the balcony, and did not allow the fire to spread to a large area.
At the scene, firefighters evacuated 5 people from the upper floors of the House, including 3 children.
As indicated in the state emergency service, there were no injuries at the scene.
Rescuers recalled the rules for using alternative sources of electricity:
- Use the generator only outdoors.
- the location from the building must reach at least 6 meters, remember, emissions from electrical appliances are life-threatening.
- protect the generator from moisture.
- before turning on the generator, check the condition of the wiring.
- Do not mix different types of lubricants, the same applies to fuel.
- you can only fill the generator when it is turned off (if you have already turned it on and need to refuel, wait until all the spare parts cool down).
- Do not leave fuel near the generator, because it may catch fire.
- Do not change the design of the appliance yourself.
- Always have a powder or carbon dioxide fire extinguisher handy.
- When extinguishing a fire extinguisher fire, the distance from the fire extinguisher nozzle to the electrical installation that is burning must be at least 1 meter.
