In Frankovsk, a generator caught fire in a high-rise building: the State Emergency Service reminded the rules for using alternative energy sources

In Ivano-Frankivsk today, June 24, a generator caught fire on one of the balconies of a six-storey residential building. Rescuers evacuated two adults and three children from the House. This was reported by the Main Department of the state emergency service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, reports UNN.

According to the State Emergency Service, on June 24, at 14:23, a report was received about smoke from the window of the fourth floor of a six-storey residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Rescuers, arriving at the place of call, liquidated the generator fire on the balcony, and did not allow the fire to spread to a large area.

At the scene, firefighters evacuated 5 people from the upper floors of the House, including 3 children.

As indicated in the state emergency service, there were no injuries at the scene.

Addition

Rescuers recalled the rules for using alternative sources of electricity:

Use the generator only outdoors.

the location from the building must reach at least 6 meters, remember, emissions from electrical appliances are life-threatening.



protect the generator from moisture.



before turning on the generator, check the condition of the wiring.



Do not mix different types of lubricants, the same applies to fuel.



you can only fill the generator when it is turned off (if you have already turned it on and need to refuel, wait until all the spare parts cool down).



Do not leave fuel near the generator, because it may catch fire.



Do not change the design of the appliance yourself.

Always have a powder or carbon dioxide fire extinguisher handy.



When extinguishing a fire extinguisher fire, the distance from the fire extinguisher nozzle to the electrical installation that is burning must be at least 1 meter.



