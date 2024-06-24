In Frankovsk, a generator caught fire in a high-rise building: the State Emergency Service reminded the rules for using alternative energy sources

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90516 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118884 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188828 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233231 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369001 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181733 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149624 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197915 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90516 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101717 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118884 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 756 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4096 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11581 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13232 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17248 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Frankovsk, a generator caught fire in a high-rise building: the State Emergency Service reminded the rules for using alternative energy sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14752 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a generator caught fire on the balcony of a six-story residential building, which led to the evacuation of 5 people, including 3 children. The State Emergency Service reminded about the safety rules when using alternative sources of electricity.

In Frankovsk, a generator caught fire in a high-rise building: the State Emergency Service reminded the rules for using alternative energy sources

In Ivano-Frankivsk today, June 24, a generator caught fire on one of the balconies of a six-storey residential building. Rescuers evacuated two adults and three children from the House. This was reported by the Main Department of the state emergency service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, reports UNN.   

According to the State Emergency Service,  on June 24, at 14:23, a report was received about  smoke from the window of the fourth floor of a six-storey residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Rescuers, arriving at  the place of call, liquidated the generator fire on the balcony, and did not allow the fire to spread to a large area.

At the scene, firefighters evacuated 5 people from the upper floors of the House, including 3 children.

As indicated in the state emergency service, there were no injuries at the scene.

Addition 

Rescuers recalled the rules for using  alternative sources  of electricity: 

  • Use the generator only outdoors.
  •  the location from the building must reach at least 6 meters, remember, emissions from electrical appliances are life-threatening.
  •  protect the generator from moisture.
  •  before turning on the generator, check the condition of the wiring.
  •  Do not mix different types of lubricants, the same applies to fuel.
  •  you can only fill the generator when it is turned off (if you have already turned it on and need to refuel, wait until all the spare parts cool down).
  •  Do not leave fuel near the generator, because it may catch fire.
  • Do not change the design of the appliance yourself. 
  • Always have a powder or carbon dioxide fire extinguisher handy.
  • When extinguishing a fire extinguisher fire, the distance from the fire extinguisher nozzle to the electrical installation that is burning must be at least 1 meter.

The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels17.06.24, 21:32 • 20366 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31