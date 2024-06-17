The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels

The information regarding fines for generator owners for exceeding the noise level during operation is not untrue. In cases where noisy devices and other equipment ensure the vital activity of residential and non-residential public buildings, sanitary and hygienic standards do not apply. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Information about fines for generator owners for exceeding the noise level during operation of their devices is being spread on the Internet, with reference to the sanitary and hygienic standards of Ukraine approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The relevant messages are also shared by users via messengers. The Ministry of Health clarifies that this information is untrue, as the sanitary standards for exceeding the noise level do not apply during the elimination of emergencies and emergencies - the Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the permissible sound levels in residential buildings are 35-55 dBA during the day and 25-35 dBA at night, and in residential areas - 50-60 dBA during the day and 40-50 dBA at night, but these standards do not apply during the aftermath of accidents, natural disasters, other emergencies, as well as in cases where, for example, noisy appliances and other equipment ensure the vital activity of residential and non-residential public buildings.

The Ministry also gave advice on how to reduce the noise level from the generator:

install the generator at a distance of six meters from residential buildings and sleeping quarters;

surround the generator with noise and acoustic screens;

equip the generator with a special casing with internal noise insulation and exhaust gas exhaust;

Additional sound insulation can be created by covering the generator with sandbags.

The agency also explained how to reduce vibrations from the generator, which can cause discomfort to people and even provoke psychophysiological disorders:

If possible, install the generator as far away from buildings as possible;

Install the generator on a flat surface, preferably on a solid and stable prepared foundation;

place a rough rubber mat under the generator;

use special shock absorbers or insulating materials to absorb vibrations.

Yesterday, some media outlets reported that Ukrainians could be fined for noisy generators in amounts ranging from 85 hryvnias to 2,550 hryvnias.

