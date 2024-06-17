The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16903 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153114 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246422 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152837 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371028 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183484 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150010 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153115 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 128870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148081 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141036 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161228 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12688 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13878 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17906 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19038 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36933 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20366 views

During emergencies and emergencies, sanitary standards for exceeding noise levels from generators do not apply, as noisy appliances and equipment may be necessary to ensure the vital activity of residential and non-residential buildings.

The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels

The information regarding fines for generator owners for exceeding the noise level during operation is not untrue. In cases where noisy devices and other equipment ensure the vital activity of residential and non-residential public buildings, sanitary and hygienic standards do not apply. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Information about fines for generator owners for exceeding the noise level during operation of their devices is being spread on the Internet, with reference to the sanitary and hygienic standards of Ukraine approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The relevant messages are also shared by users via messengers. The Ministry of Health clarifies that this information is untrue, as the sanitary standards for exceeding the noise level do not apply during the elimination of emergencies and emergencies 

- the Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the permissible sound levels in residential buildings are 35-55 dBA during the day and 25-35 dBA at night, and in residential areas - 50-60 dBA during the day and 40-50 dBA at night, but these standards do not apply during the aftermath of accidents, natural disasters, other emergencies, as well as in cases where, for example, noisy appliances and other equipment ensure the vital activity of residential and non-residential public buildings.

The Ministry also gave advice on how to reduce the noise level from the generator:

install the generator at a distance of six meters from residential buildings and sleeping quarters;

surround the generator with noise and acoustic screens;

equip the generator with a special casing with internal noise insulation and exhaust gas exhaust;

Additional sound insulation can be created by covering the generator with sandbags.

The agency also explained how to reduce vibrations from the generator, which can cause discomfort to people and even provoke psychophysiological disorders:

If possible, install the generator as far away from buildings as possible;

Install the generator on a flat surface, preferably on a solid and stable prepared foundation;

place a rough rubber mat under the generator;

use special shock absorbers or insulating materials to absorb vibrations.

Context

Yesterday, some media outlets reported that Ukrainians could be fined for noisy generators in amounts ranging from 85 hryvnias to 2,550 hryvnias.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 18, the schedules of stabilization power outages will be in effect all day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91