A gas tanker crashed into a checkpoint in Rivne region: a police officer and a soldier were seriously injured

Today, September 28, at about 08:15, a tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway in Rivne region, killing a police officer and injuring another policeman and a soldier. The tanker was filled with gas and did not depressurize. This was reported by the regional police, UNN reports.

Details

The driver of a DAF tanker truck, a 64-year-old resident of Kremenchuk, crashed into a checkpoint on the border of Rivne and Zhytomyr regions for reasons that have not yet been established.

A 40-year-old police officer was killed in the accident. Two other people, a 28-year-old dog handler and a 27-year-old military man, were seriously injured and are in hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the test, he was sober. Investigators detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine

The attack also damaged the official car of the community police officer. The police officer himself was not injured.

The tank was filled with gas, it did not depressurize.

In Rivne region , a truck crashed into a checkpoint where police and military personnel were on duty. The accident killed 40-year-old police officer Serhiy Trum.