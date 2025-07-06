"Only women or women with children": special compartments extended to three more routes

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 3118 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 16308 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 75506 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 86027 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 200053 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 255834 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 123136 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 111584 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 124488 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 194057 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke outJuly 6, 12:50 AM • 34825 views
Putin and Xi Jinping ignore BRICS summit in Brazil: The Guardian named the reasonJuly 6, 02:53 AM • 15447 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequencesJuly 6, 03:14 AM • 39746 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded04:29 AM • 19897 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed06:57 AM • 7734 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 60759 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 200053 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 255834 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 144368 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 145646 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 75520 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 33205 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 157162 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 186059 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 158359 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

"Only women or women with children": special compartments extended to three more routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 181 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding the list of trains with women's compartments, adding three new routes from July 25. Now, women's compartments are available on 15 trains, intended for women or women with children under 5 years old.

"Only women or women with children": special compartments extended to three more routes

In Ukraine, an additional list of trains with women's compartments is being introduced. The national carrier of goods and passengers announced where such carriages will run from July 25.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding the list of trains with women's compartments. The feeling of comfort and safety during travel is one of our priorities. That is why we are scaling up the women's compartment project and adding 3 more trains in which such carriages will run from July 25.

- reports the carrier's press service.

New trains with women's compartments:

  • № 38/37 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia;
    • № 98/97 Kovel — Kyiv;
      • № 22/21 Lviv — Kharkiv.

        In all three trains, women's compartments will be in carriage № 5, with the first trips starting on July 25.

        - reports Ukrzaliznytsia.

        Important:

        When choosing a compartment, pay attention to the "Women's compartment" mark when purchasing a ticket in the application or on the website.

        For reference

        Only women or women with children up to 5 years old inclusive are allowed in such compartments. They do not differ in price from ordinary compartments 📍 So, women's compartments are already available in 15 trains:

        • № 1/2 Kharkiv — Vorokhta;
          • № 3/4 Zaporizhzhia — Uzhhorod;
            • № 5/6 Zaporizhzhia — Yasinya;
              • № 15/16 Kharkiv — Yasinya;
                • № 17/18 Kharkiv — Mukachevo (Uzhhorod);
                  • № 22/21 Lviv — Kharkiv;
                    • № 26/25 Odesa — Yasinya;
                      • № 29/30 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;
                        • № 38/37 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia;
                          • № 41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets;
                            • № 43/44 Cherkasy — Ivano-Frankivsk;
                              • № 75/76 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih;
                                • № 81/82 Kyiv — Chop (Uzhhorod);
                                  • № 95/96 Kyiv — Rakhiv;
                                    • № 98/97 Kovel — Kyiv.

                                      Recall

                                      Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding the number of trains with women's compartments. Tickets are available through the UZ application and can be purchased with auto-redemption.

                                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                                      Society
                                      Ukrainian Railways
                                      Dnipro
                                      Kovel
                                      Ukraine
                                      Uzhhorod
                                      Kryvyi Rih
                                      Ivano-Frankivsk
                                      Cherkasy
                                      Zaporizhzhia
                                      Lviv
                                      Odesa
                                      Kyiv
                                      Kharkiv
                                      Tesla
                                      $
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      .
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      S&P 500
                                      $
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      ,
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      Brent Oil
                                      $
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      .
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      Gold
                                      $
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      ,
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      Gas TTF
                                      $
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      .
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9
                                      0
                                      0
                                      1
                                      2
                                      3
                                      4
                                      5
                                      6
                                      7
                                      8
                                      9