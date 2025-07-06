"Only women or women with children": special compartments extended to three more routes

In Ukraine, an additional list of trains with women's compartments is being introduced. The national carrier of goods and passengers announced where such carriages will run from July 25.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding the list of trains with women's compartments. The feeling of comfort and safety during travel is one of our priorities. That is why we are scaling up the women's compartment project and adding 3 more trains in which such carriages will run from July 25. - reports the carrier's press service.

New trains with women's compartments:

№ 38/37 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia;

№ 98/97 Kovel — Kyiv;

№ 22/21 Lviv — Kharkiv.

In all three trains, women's compartments will be in carriage № 5, with the first trips starting on July 25. - reports Ukrzaliznytsia.

Important:

When choosing a compartment, pay attention to the "Women's compartment" mark when purchasing a ticket in the application or on the website.

For reference

Only women or women with children up to 5 years old inclusive are allowed in such compartments. They do not differ in price from ordinary compartments 📍 So, women's compartments are already available in 15 trains:

№ 1/2 Kharkiv — Vorokhta;

№ 3/4 Zaporizhzhia — Uzhhorod;

№ 5/6 Zaporizhzhia — Yasinya;

№ 15/16 Kharkiv — Yasinya;

№ 17/18 Kharkiv — Mukachevo (Uzhhorod);

№ 22/21 Lviv — Kharkiv;

№ 26/25 Odesa — Yasinya;

№ 29/30 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;

№ 38/37 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia;

№ 41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets;

№ 43/44 Cherkasy — Ivano-Frankivsk;

№ 75/76 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih;

№ 81/82 Kyiv — Chop (Uzhhorod);

№ 95/96 Kyiv — Rakhiv;

№ 98/97 Kovel — Kyiv.

Recall

