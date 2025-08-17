In Volyn, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in a fatality: details of the accident

In Kovel, on Sunday, August 17, a car collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which the motorcyclist died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast.

Details

The accident occurred around 12:45 PM before the bridge on the M-07 highway in Kovel. An AUDI car driven by a 38-year-old driver collided with a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The investigation established that the car driver was sober.

A proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without it.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The information will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. During the investigation, all causes and circumstances of the accident will be clarified. - reported the police.

