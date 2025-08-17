In Volyn, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in a fatality: details of the accident

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 11158 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 20538 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 106009 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 69847 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 71388 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62513 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52118 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247017 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213916 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168381 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
41%
746mm
Popular news
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 11619 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 8686 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 9310 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 7980 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 7106 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 20530 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 354118 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 306818 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 310460 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317390 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 3336 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 7144 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51461 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42977 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111872 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

In Volyn, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in a fatality: details of the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

In Kovel on August 17, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which the 35-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot. The car driver was sober, and a criminal proceeding has been opened.

In Volyn, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in a fatality: details of the accident

In Kovel, on Sunday, August 17, a car collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which the motorcyclist died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast.

Details

The accident occurred around 12:45 PM before the bridge on the M-07 highway in Kovel. An AUDI car driven by a 38-year-old driver collided with a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The investigation established that the car driver was sober.

A proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without it.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The information will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. During the investigation, all causes and circumstances of the accident will be clarified.

- reported the police.

Near Kyiv, two teenagers on a moped were involved in a road accident and hospitalized8/16/25, 9:10 PM • 6886 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Audi
Kovel