In Volyn, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in a fatality: details of the accident
Kyiv • UNN
In Kovel on August 17, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which the 35-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot. The car driver was sober, and a criminal proceeding has been opened.
In Kovel, on Sunday, August 17, a car collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which the motorcyclist died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast.
Details
The accident occurred around 12:45 PM before the bridge on the M-07 highway in Kovel. An AUDI car driven by a 38-year-old driver collided with a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man.
As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The investigation established that the car driver was sober.
A proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without it.
An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The information will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. During the investigation, all causes and circumstances of the accident will be clarified.
