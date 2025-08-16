$41.450.00
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
August 15, 11:14 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
August 15, 10:28 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
August 15, 09:48 AM
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
August 16, 03:37 AM
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
August 15, 08:50 PM
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
August 14, 02:12 PM
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
August 14, 09:44 AM
Near Kyiv, two teenagers on a moped were involved in a road accident and hospitalized

In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old moped driver collided with a minivan while exiting a secondary road. As a result of the accident, the driver and his 15-year-old passenger were injured and hospitalized.

Near Kyiv, two teenagers on a moped were involved in a road accident and hospitalized

Two teenagers were injured in a road accident in Kyiv region; they were hospitalized with bodily injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

The road accident occurred on one of the streets of the village of Drozdy, Bila Tserkva community.

Police officers working at the scene preliminarily established that a 14-year-old moped driver was exiting a secondary road onto the main one. The boy collided with a 64-year-old driver of a Volkswagen minivan, who was driving on the main road.

Police car involved in an accident in Brovary: it was thrown into a bus by the impact

As a result of the accident, the 14-year-old driver of the two-wheeled vehicle and his 15-year-old passenger were injured. They were hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Investigators of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department initiated criminal proceedings for violating road safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle, which caused bodily injury to the victim (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Nissan driver in Kharkiv hit a woman with an infant on the sidewalk

Antonina Tumanova

