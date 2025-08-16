Near Kyiv, two teenagers on a moped were involved in a road accident and hospitalized

Two teenagers were injured in a road accident in Kyiv region; they were hospitalized with bodily injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

The road accident occurred on one of the streets of the village of Drozdy, Bila Tserkva community.

Police officers working at the scene preliminarily established that a 14-year-old moped driver was exiting a secondary road onto the main one. The boy collided with a 64-year-old driver of a Volkswagen minivan, who was driving on the main road.

Police car involved in an accident in Brovary: it was thrown into a bus by the impact

As a result of the accident, the 14-year-old driver of the two-wheeled vehicle and his 15-year-old passenger were injured. They were hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Additionally

Investigators of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department initiated criminal proceedings for violating road safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle, which caused bodily injury to the victim (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Nissan driver in Kharkiv hit a woman with an infant on the sidewalk