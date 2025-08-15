Police car involved in an accident in Brovary: it was thrown into a bus by the impact

A road accident involving a police car occurred this evening in Brovary, Kyiv region; police are establishing the circumstances, the National Police in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today, around 7:20 PM, on one of the streets in Brovary.

"Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 36-year-old Honda driver, while making a left turn, did not choose a safe speed, lost control, and collided with a service vehicle, which was then thrown towards a bus," the police noted.

As a result of the accident, it is reported that "there were no casualties, and the vehicles sustained mechanical damage."

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative materials against the Honda driver (Article 124 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI