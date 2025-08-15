$41.450.06
07:11 PM • 4296 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 11732 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 85780 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 135540 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79293 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 131641 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 54925 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80675 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 105213 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60820 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Tags
Authors
Police car involved in an accident in Brovary: it was thrown into a bus by the impact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

In Brovary, a Honda driver lost control, collided with a police car, which was then thrown into a bus. There were no casualties, only damage to the vehicles.

Police car involved in an accident in Brovary: it was thrown into a bus by the impact

A road accident involving a police car occurred this evening in Brovary, Kyiv region; police are establishing the circumstances, the National Police in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today, around 7:20 PM, on one of the streets in Brovary.

"Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 36-year-old Honda driver, while making a left turn, did not choose a safe speed, lost control, and collided with a service vehicle, which was then thrown towards a bus," the police noted.

As a result of the accident, it is reported that "there were no casualties, and the vehicles sustained mechanical damage."

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative materials against the Honda driver (Article 124 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI12.08.25, 09:45 • 2754 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Brovary Raion
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary