Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI

A law enforcement officer was detained for a fatal road accident in Rivne region, which was accompanied by a refusal to undergo an alcohol test; he was notified of suspicion, the SBI informed on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

SBI employees reported suspicion to a police officer from Rivne who committed a fatal road accident. He had a strong smell of alcohol, but he categorically refused to be examined for intoxication. - reported the SBI.

Details

The accident, as indicated, occurred on August 8 around 5:30 PM near the village of Braniv, Rivne district. "The law enforcement officer was driving his own car, performed a maneuver and drove onto the roadside, where he hit two pedestrians. A 47-year-old man died on the spot, and his 34-year-old friend sustained bodily injuries, but there is no threat to his life," the SBI report says.

The driver, as noted, was not injured. "Medics, in the presence of witnesses, recorded his refusal to undergo an alcohol test," the SBI indicated.

The offender, as reported, "has been detained, he has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim)." The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

