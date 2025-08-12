Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI

$41.450.06
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefire. August 11, 11:49 PM
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. August 12, 12:14 AM
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction. August 12, 01:23 AM
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration. 02:50 AM
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine. 03:11 AM
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August. 07:04 AM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 04:37 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 02:46 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon. August 11, 12:35 PM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants. August 11, 10:52 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza. 06:40 AM
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring. August 11, 07:18 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon. August 11, 12:35 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak. August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend. August 9, 01:49 PM
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude

Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

A police officer from Rivne caused a fatal road accident near the village of Braniv, hitting two pedestrians. One man died, the other was injured; the driver refused an alcohol test.

Rivne police officer detained for fatal road accident with refusal of alcohol test - SBI

A law enforcement officer was detained for a fatal road accident in Rivne region, which was accompanied by a refusal to undergo an alcohol test; he was notified of suspicion, the SBI informed on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

SBI employees reported suspicion to a police officer from Rivne who committed a fatal road accident. He had a strong smell of alcohol, but he categorically refused to be examined for intoxication.

- reported the SBI.

Details

The accident, as indicated, occurred on August 8 around 5:30 PM near the village of Braniv, Rivne district. "The law enforcement officer was driving his own car, performed a maneuver and drove onto the roadside, where he hit two pedestrians. A 47-year-old man died on the spot, and his 34-year-old friend sustained bodily injuries, but there is no threat to his life," the SBI report says.

The driver, as noted, was not injured. "Medics, in the presence of witnesses, recorded his refusal to undergo an alcohol test," the SBI indicated.

The offender, as reported, "has been detained, he has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim)." The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

Law enforcement officer in Cherkasy suspected of fatal high-speed accident - SBI11.08.25, 10:59 • 3494 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Rivne