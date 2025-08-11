$41.390.07
Law enforcement officer in Cherkasy suspected of fatal high-speed accident - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2186 views

A law enforcement officer in Cherkasy fatally hit a man who was crossing the road in an undesignated area. The victim, born in 1958, died on the spot. The driver faces up to 8 years in prison.

Law enforcement officer in Cherkasy suspected of fatal high-speed accident - SBI

In Cherkasy, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion for a fatal road accident, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"DBR employees, in cooperation with the National Police's Internal Security Department, notified a senior inspector of the district department of a law enforcement agency in Cherkasy region of suspicion for a fatal road accident caused by her fault," the report says.

As stated, in January 2025, the law enforcement officer was driving a car in Cherkasy in the dark, exceeding the speed limit. She hit a local resident born in 1958, who was crossing the road in an undesignated area. The victim died at the scene from the injuries sustained.

According to experts' conclusions, the victim was intoxicated, while no signs of alcohol or drug intoxication were found in the driver.

The suspect was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Policewoman suspected of fatal road accident in Chernivtsi region05.08.25, 11:46 • 2503 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy