Missing two-year-old twins were found in Volyn: the search continued all night

Police in Volyn region have found two-year-old children who went missing. The search involved more than 130 law enforcement officers, rescuers, National Guard and dog handlers, quadcopters, and five hundred local residents. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Yesterday, around 9 p.m., the father of twins Alisa and Artem reported to the police that the children, who were playing in the yard, had disappeared. After almost three hours of searching on their own, the family turned to law enforcement for help, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that more than 130 police officers, rescuers, national guardsmen, dog handlers, quadcopters, and residents of nearby villages took part in the search, which totaled five hundred people. The search area was difficult and marshy, which increased the risks.

After midnight, a girl was found in the bushes, frightened but unharmed. The search for her brother lasted all night, and the next morning the boy was found a few kilometers from home. He was frozen and was immediately handed over to doctors for examination.

Now Alisa and Artem are with their families in a medical facility. They have already been visited by Kovel police: there is no threat to the children's lives and health, - police report.

Recall

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the number of disappeared has increased 4 times and today more than 50 thousand people are considered missing.