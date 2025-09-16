$41.230.05
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists
10:17 AM • 15987 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28522 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 17742 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29006 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 29513 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15265 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34502 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23359 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 60476 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 13626 views
Beat and humiliated children live on air: in Lviv region, police checked a mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

In Lviv region, police are investigating a 29-year-old woman who committed domestic violence against three children during a live TikTok broadcast. She had previously been held accountable for domestic violence and failure to fulfill parental duties.

Beat and humiliated children live on air: in Lviv region, police checked a mother

In Lviv region, police conducted a check on a mother who committed domestic violence against her minor children live on TikTok. UNN reports this with reference to the Lviv region police.

Police discovered a publication with a video where a woman aggressively communicates with her children, threatening them and using obscene language, during social media monitoring.

- the police inform.

It was established that the video features a 29-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sheptytskyi district, who is raising three children born in 2015, 2018, and 2022.

Today, September 16, juvenile police officers of the Sheptytskyi district police department, together with employees of the children's services and the Center for Social Services of the Sokal City Council, as well as medics, representatives of local self-government bodies, and the Sheptytskyi district prosecutor's office, conducted a comprehensive check of the living conditions and status of the children.  Based on the results of the check, appropriate decisions will be made.

- the message states.

The police noted that the woman had previously been brought to administrative responsibility under Article 173-2 (Committing domestic violence) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and under Article 184 (Failure of parents or persons replacing them to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Context

Videos were circulated on social networks where a woman beat and humiliated her children live on TikTok. The woman shouted and insulted her children. She also mocked fallen heroes and called for not supporting Ukrainian soldiers.

Addition

In Kovel, a man beat his child on the head. A girl who witnessed the incident made a remark to the father. When talking about the incident on her Tik Tok, she used obscene language. The police drew up administrative materials against the man. A protocol was also drawn up against the girl for using obscene language.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
TikTok
Kovel
Ukraine