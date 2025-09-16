Beat and humiliated children live on air: in Lviv region, police checked a mother

In Lviv region, police conducted a check on a mother who committed domestic violence against her minor children live on TikTok. UNN reports this with reference to the Lviv region police.

Police discovered a publication with a video where a woman aggressively communicates with her children, threatening them and using obscene language, during social media monitoring. - the police inform.

It was established that the video features a 29-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sheptytskyi district, who is raising three children born in 2015, 2018, and 2022.

Today, September 16, juvenile police officers of the Sheptytskyi district police department, together with employees of the children's services and the Center for Social Services of the Sokal City Council, as well as medics, representatives of local self-government bodies, and the Sheptytskyi district prosecutor's office, conducted a comprehensive check of the living conditions and status of the children. Based on the results of the check, appropriate decisions will be made. - the message states.

The police noted that the woman had previously been brought to administrative responsibility under Article 173-2 (Committing domestic violence) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and under Article 184 (Failure of parents or persons replacing them to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Context

Videos were circulated on social networks where a woman beat and humiliated her children live on TikTok. The woman shouted and insulted her children. She also mocked fallen heroes and called for not supporting Ukrainian soldiers.

Addition

In Kovel, a man beat his child on the head. A girl who witnessed the incident made a remark to the father. When talking about the incident on her Tik Tok, she used obscene language. The police drew up administrative materials against the man. A protocol was also drawn up against the girl for using obscene language.