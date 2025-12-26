Russia bypasses Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus - Zelenskyy

Russia manages to attack cities in western Ukraine because Russian drones bypass Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Regarding Russian "Shaheds", primarily the recent attacks on Kovel, we discussed this at the Staff meeting today. We had a Staff meeting today, fully dedicated to drones and lines, and defense, and our responses, etc. We also generally talked about Kovel. There is a problem - they see our lines, the lines of interceptors, with which we work quite well, and they want to bypass them. They bypass them thanks to, by the way, Belarus, Belarusian land. And technically thanks to Belarus as well. This is a serious issue. I have set all the tasks for the next Staff meeting, there will be answers