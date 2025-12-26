$41.930.22
Russia bypasses Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russian drones are attacking western Ukraine, bypassing Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus. He noted that this is a serious issue, and tasks regarding it have been set for the next Staff meeting.

Russia bypasses Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus - Zelenskyy

Russia manages to attack cities in western Ukraine because Russian drones bypass Ukrainian air defense borders thanks to Belarus. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding Russian "Shaheds", primarily the recent attacks on Kovel, we discussed this at the Staff meeting today. We had a Staff meeting today, fully dedicated to drones and lines, and defense, and our responses, etc. We also generally talked about Kovel. There is a problem - they see our lines, the lines of interceptors, with which we work quite well, and they want to bypass them. They bypass them thanks to, by the way, Belarus, Belarusian land. And technically thanks to Belarus as well. This is a serious issue. I have set all the tasks for the next Staff meeting, there will be answers

 - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic missile overnight, as well as 99 drones, 73 of which were neutralized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Kovel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine