A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

In Cherkasy, during the verification of military registration data, local residents provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP. Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into the fact of hooliganism. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, reports UNN.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the fact of hooliganism on Rizdvyana Street in Cherkasy. Police officers are identifying the persons who provoked the conflict and committed hooligan acts against the servicemen of the TCC and SP. Necessary investigative and operational measures are being carried out. The incident occurred today in Cherkasy during the verification of military registration data of local residents. Men provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP - the statement reads.

It is noted that police officers are currently identifying the perpetrators, witnesses and eyewitnesses, and the Cherkasy District Police Department has launched a criminal investigation into the conflict under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Addition

Today, it was reported online that a crowd of people attacked TCC employees in Cherkasy. The reasons for the conflict were not reported.

Recall

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man, who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check his documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm.