russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

In Cherkasy, the police are investigating hooliganism after a conflict between local residents and employees of the TCC during a check of military registration data. Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the incident.

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

In Cherkasy, during the verification of military registration data, local residents provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP. Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into the fact of hooliganism. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, reports UNN.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the fact of hooliganism on Rizdvyana Street in Cherkasy. Police officers are identifying the persons who provoked the conflict and committed hooligan acts against the servicemen of the TCC and SP. Necessary investigative and operational measures are being carried out. The incident occurred today in Cherkasy during the verification of military registration data of local residents. Men provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that police officers are currently identifying the perpetrators, witnesses and eyewitnesses, and the Cherkasy District Police Department has launched a criminal investigation into the conflict under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Addition

Today, it was reported online that a crowd of people attacked TCC employees in Cherkasy. The reasons for the conflict were not reported.

Recall

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man, who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check his documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Cherkassy
