TCC employee in Dnipro illegally "wrote off" 17 men, one of them his own brother

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 7596 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 16065 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 32707 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 53212 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 36934 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 44584 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 76217 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 54967 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58598 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105599 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 44086 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 44602 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 7195 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 3484 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 33310 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 76201 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 98825 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 109646 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 125975 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178414 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 33538 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35255 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 98589 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 99862 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120253 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

TCC employee in Dnipro illegally "wrote off" 17 men, one of them his own brother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 249 views

A TCC employee from Dnipro has been notified of suspicion for illegally entering data about unfitness for service for at least 17 people. He used access to the "Oberih" system to falsify data, including for his brother.

TCC employee in Dnipro illegally "wrote off" 17 men, one of them his own brother

A serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center from Dnipro, who groundlessly entered data into the register about the unsuitability for service of at least 17 people, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, having access to the automated information system "Oberih" and using his own electronic digital signature, the official arbitrarily entered information into the register about the alleged recognition of men as unfit for military service by the decision of the military medical commission. In fact, none of them passed the VMC, and did not even appear at the territorial center.

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC19.06.25, 16:54 • 3535 views

Among the persons who were illegally written off is the serviceman's own brother. Some of these men have already left Ukraine, others are currently in hiding.

The investigation is establishing the motives for the illegal actions of the TCC employee, as well as the whereabouts of the men illegally excluded from military registration.

Add

The serviceman was notified of suspicion of unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems (Parts 1, 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention is being decided.

Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are25.06.25, 09:49 • 2052 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9