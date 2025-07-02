TCC employee in Dnipro illegally "wrote off" 17 men, one of them his own brother

A serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center from Dnipro, who groundlessly entered data into the register about the unsuitability for service of at least 17 people, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, having access to the automated information system "Oberih" and using his own electronic digital signature, the official arbitrarily entered information into the register about the alleged recognition of men as unfit for military service by the decision of the military medical commission. In fact, none of them passed the VMC, and did not even appear at the territorial center.

Among the persons who were illegally written off is the serviceman's own brother. Some of these men have already left Ukraine, others are currently in hiding.

The investigation is establishing the motives for the illegal actions of the TCC employee, as well as the whereabouts of the men illegally excluded from military registration.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion of unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems (Parts 1, 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention is being decided.

