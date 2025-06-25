Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 30764 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 73437 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 83222 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 104184 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 118085 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 120967 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90933 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66312 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68966 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 61310 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 14336 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 10872 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 19256 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 12152 views
The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 4432 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 70031 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 113175 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 117349 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 156913 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 184408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 23390 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 32333 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 46359 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 121497 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 198675 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Over 11,000 new fines from the TCR have been recorded in Ukraine in the last three months, and over 28,000 since the beginning of the year. Most proceedings were opened in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, and almost all of them concern men aged 25 to 45.

Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are

Over 11,000 new fines from the TCR have been recorded in Ukraine in the last three months, with a total of over 28,000 since the beginning of the year, with the most in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

28,212 proceedings for violation of military registration rules have already been opened by the TCR in 2025. Since the beginning of April, the number of fines has increased by 11,200

- the message says.

It is noted that only every fifth proceeding was closed this year 

A new record, according to the report, was set by the Chernihiv District TCR, opening as many as 8 cases against one man - 5 in April, and 3 more in early June.

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC19.06.25, 16:54 • 3484 views

Where are the most fines

Most proceedings for TCR fines have been opened:

  • Kyiv - 3835 proceedings;
    • Dnipropetrovsk region - 2984;
      • Sumy region - 2464;
        • Odesa region - 2438;
          • Kharkiv region 2151.

            It is noted that almost all proceedings concern men: so far, only 46 proceedings have been opened against women. Most often, the TCR opens proceedings against men aged 25 to 45 - in 82%. 

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyCrimes and emergencies
            Sumy Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9