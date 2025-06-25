Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are

Over 11,000 new fines from the TCR have been recorded in Ukraine in the last three months, with a total of over 28,000 since the beginning of the year, with the most in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

28,212 proceedings for violation of military registration rules have already been opened by the TCR in 2025. Since the beginning of April, the number of fines has increased by 11,200 - the message says.

It is noted that only every fifth proceeding was closed this year

A new record, according to the report, was set by the Chernihiv District TCR, opening as many as 8 cases against one man - 5 in April, and 3 more in early June.

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC

Where are the most fines

Most proceedings for TCR fines have been opened:

Kyiv - 3835 proceedings;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 2984;

Sumy region - 2464;

Odesa region - 2438;

Kharkiv region 2151.

It is noted that almost all proceedings concern men: so far, only 46 proceedings have been opened against women. Most often, the TCR opens proceedings against men aged 25 to 45 - in 82%.