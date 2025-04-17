Historical decision: Constitutional Court of Lithuania allows same-sex couples to register partnerships

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11489 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57861 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57026 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65947 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65428 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57862 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62255 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77034 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116441 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125069 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3916 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22237 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26709 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121607 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63358 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Historical decision: Constitutional Court of Lithuania allows same-sex couples to register partnerships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6780 views

The Constitutional Court of Lithuania has ruled that restricting partnerships to only between a man and a woman is unconstitutional. Same-sex couples will be able to register partnerships through the court until the Seimas passes a law.

Historical decision: Constitutional Court of Lithuania allows same-sex couples to register partnerships

The Constitutional Court of Lithuania has recognized as unconstitutional the provisions of the Civil Code, according to which partnership is allowed only between a man and a woman, as this contradicts constitutional principles. Therefore, the Constitutional Court of the country decided that same-sex couples in the country can also register their partnership by applying to the court. This was reported by UNN with reference to Delfi.

Details

The Civil Code of Lithuania has a section that defines cohabitation without marriage registration, which provides for partnership only between a man and a woman. Last spring, the government, then headed by Ingrida Šimonytė, appealed to the Constitutional Court with questions on this issue. According to the government, the Constitution protects all families, including same-sex couples, so the current provision is discriminatory and contradicts the constitutional principle of equality of persons. The Constitutional Court supported this position and recognized that this provision contradicts the Constitution.

Stereotypes that exist in society cannot be a constitutionally justified basis for denying or restricting the fundamental rights or freedoms of a particular person or group of them in a democratic state governed by the rule of law. Legal regulation conditioned by prejudice against same-sex couples would be incompatible with the Constitution, the concept of family arising from it, respect for human rights, dignity, as well as with the values of equality, pluralism and tolerance, which are characteristic of a democratic society

- said the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Goda.

In addition, the Civil Code stated that the partnership must be registered in accordance with the procedure established by law, but the Seimas has not adopted the necessary laws for this for a long time.

Thus, the legislator reduces citizens' trust in the state and the law, does not ensure the requirements of legal certainty and legal security arising from the constitutional rule of law, and violates the principles of responsible governance

- said the Chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Elton John's foundations in Russia were declared undesirable due to "LGBT propaganda"15.04.25, 20:19 • 9338 views

The Constitutional Court of Lithuania allowed same-sex couples to register partnerships through the court

So today, April 17, the Constitutional Court of Lithuania adopted a law according to which people will be able to apply to the courts to register their partnership, - said Constitutional Court Judge Daiva Petrilaitė after the announcement of the decision.

Until the adoption of the law, these people cannot be forced to wait and hope for something else. They will be able to defend their right to partnership, its recognition and registration individually through the courts. Until the Seimas adopts the law, the judicial path will remain

- she added.

She added that the court did not find any constitutionally significant grounds for prohibiting the registration of partnerships between same-sex couples.

This is related to the right to family life, the right not only to legal recognition of such persons who create a joint life, this would be the first step, the second step would be legal protection of such persons. Legal protection is related not only to property issues, not to private aspects of married life, but also to issues of public law, tax legislation, health care and all other issues

- emphasized Petrilaitė.

The former chairman of the Constitutional Court is satisfied with this decision.

"I am glad that the path to recognition and protection of all families - including same-sex ones - is approaching its logical conclusion today. We should be grateful to everyone who accepted this idea, sincerely believed in it, and defended it. It is also pleasing that the Constitutional Court essentially confirmed all the arguments that managed to convince the representatives of the Government who appealed to the Constitutional Court," - wrote MEP Dainius Žalimas on Facebook.

The decision caused outrage

MEP Aurelius Veryga expressed outrage at the decision on Facebook, explaining that the Constitutional Court is rising above the Seimas with this decision.

"Why does Lithuania need a parliament if there is a Constitutional Court? It is already higher than both the parliament and the people who elect this parliament. It expands for itself the concept of family, making conclusions, equating everything that lives together with the family, then equating the concept of family with the concept of marriage, clearly defined in the Constitution, and then stating that politicians who adhere to national ideas about marriage and the family that arises from it, clearly defined in the Constitution, are limited by stereotypes, outdated, intolerant, etc.," - he wrote.

Hungary is preparing to adopt a constitutional amendment that effectively bans LGBTQ+ gatherings14.04.25, 13:47 • 3931 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Lithuania
Hungary
Facebook
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85