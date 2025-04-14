$41.180.14
Hungary is preparing to adopt a constitutional amendment that effectively bans LGBTQ+ gatherings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3840 views

The Hungarian parliament may adopt an amendment to the constitution that effectively bans LGBTQ+ gatherings. Suspension of citizenship for threatening the country's security is also possible.

Hungary is preparing to adopt a constitutional amendment that effectively bans LGBTQ+ gatherings

The Hungarian Parliament will soon consider a scandalous amendment to the Constitution, which, according to human rights activists, actually prohibits public gatherings of the LGBTQ+ community. The amendment is supported by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the ruling Fidesz party.

This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The amendment, supported by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing populist Fidesz party, aims to enshrine the government's recent ban on Pride events, allowing authorities to use facial recognition software to identify participants and potentially impose fines on them.

The amendment, which the government says prioritizes the protection of the physical, mental and moral development of children, also enshrines the recognition of only two sexes, providing a constitutional basis for denying the gender identity of some people in Hungary.

Following Orban's repeated statements about foreign interference in the country's politics, the amendment will also allow the government to temporarily suspend Hungarian citizenship in the case of dual citizens who are believed to pose a threat to the country's security or sovereignty.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights group, has described the amendment as a means of "legislating fear" in the EU country.

These laws represent a significant escalation of the government's efforts to suppress dissent, weaken human rights protections and consolidate its power.

- the statement reads.

Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates24.01.25, 09:47 • 27749 views

The opposition Momentum party stressed the similarity to restrictions in Russia.

Like Vladimir Putin, Orban has sought to present himself as a champion of traditional family values, pursuing policies that include banning same-sex couples from adopting children and banning any mention of LGBTQ+ issues in school curricula.

Momentum posted an appeal to Hungarians on social media to join it in blockading the country's parliament in hopes of preventing lawmakers from voting on the bill. 

Let's collectively not let them lead us down Putin's path and deprive us of our freedom.

- the post reads.

The constitutional amendment is expected to be approved nearly a month after lawmakers fast-tracked a law banning public events held by LGBTQ+ communities. Since then, thousands of people have taken to the streets, blocking bridges and major highways, chanting "democracy" and "assembly is a fundamental right" in weekly protests.

Orban and his government have said their goal is to protect children from what they call "sexual propaganda," but analysts point to upcoming elections, arguing that the government, seeking to mobilize its conservative base, is making the country's LGBTQ+ minority a scapegoat.

The amendment, which is the 15th amendment to the Hungarian Constitution since it was drafted and approved single-handedly by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition in 2011, also aims to strengthen Orban's position in the fight against what he calls attempts by foreign powers to influence Hungarian politics.

Human rights groups have described the amendment as a step in that direction for Orban, a self-proclaimed "illiberal" leader, as it allows for the suspension of Hungarian citizenship for up to 10 years for dual citizens deemed to pose a threat to public order or security.

Suspensions will only apply to Hungarians who hold citizenship of a country that is not a member of the EU or the European Economic Area.

Hungarian government wants to move gay pride parade from streets of Budapest to indoor venue27.02.25, 04:28 • 18297 views

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and the Hatter Society have called on the European Commission to initiate proceedings against the Hungarian government, arguing that the recent changes violate EU law.

The groups stressed "the seriousness and urgency of the consequences of the changes adopted" in a recent statement, noting that they "will force LGBTQ+ people to completely disappear from public view."

The nationwide ban is believed to be the first of its kind in recent EU history. The groups also said the amendment went beyond violating the rights of LGBTQ+ people and those who support them, describing it as a tool to further fuel fear among those who express dissent in the country.

The changes have far-reaching consequences that affect fundamental rights that go far beyond the issue of pride.

- they said.

Let us remind

 Earlier, UNN wrote that the ruling party FIDESZ (Fidesz) of the right-wing nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban wants to ban annual prides.

Later, the Hungarian Parliament adopted a law on the prohibition of LGBTQ+ pride communities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

