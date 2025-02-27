Hungarian government wants to move gay pride parade from streets of Budapest to indoor venue

The Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orban, has proposed to move the annual gay pride parade of the LGBT community from the streets of Budapest to an indoor space. This decision is explained by the "protection of children". This was reported by The Guardian , UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the chief of staff of the Hungarian Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás said that the gay pride parade should not be organized in the same way as last year and explained that the government aims to "protect children" and that there is nothing wrong with the event taking place "in a closed space."

Previously, for many years in a row, the participants of this event have walked down Andrassy Boulevard, a spacious, tree-lined street in the center of Budapest, - the statement said.

The publication notes that this statement is part of a series of restrictions imposed by Orban on the activities of the LGBTQ+ community before the 2026 elections.

For reference

In 2021, Viktor Orban banned "homosexual propaganda" among minors, despite strong criticism from human rights organizations and the European Union.

In addition, Hungary does not recognize same-sex marriages, and the Orban government redefined marriage in the constitution as a union between a man and a woman, and restricted the possibility of adoption for same-sex couples.

Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates