Orban is going to Paris: what the unexpected meeting with Macron conceals
Kyiv • UNN
Viktor Orban will visit France on March 5 at the invitation of Macron to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war. The visit comes after a meeting of 18 countries in London regarding EU security.
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán will visit France on Wednesday, March 5, at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by Telex, writes UNN.
The main topic of discussions between Orbán and Macron will be the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The publication emphasized that on Sunday, leaders and diplomatic representatives from 18 countries met in London to discuss EU security issues. Orbán accused EU countries of making a decision at the meeting to continue the war in Ukraine.
It should be noted
In a letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the EU should not attempt to adopt common conclusions regarding Ukraine at the upcoming defense summit scheduled for March 6 in Brussels.
Orbán expressed the belief that "the European Union - following the example of the United States - should enter into direct negotiations with Russia regarding a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine."
For his part, António Costa stated that peace is not just a ceasefire that would give Russia time to return stronger.