EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9859 views

EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.

EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

EU leaders agreed that "no real negotiations are currently underway" after discussing US President Donald Trump's attempts to end vladimir putin's war against Ukraine, The Guardian reports, citing an EU official, UNN writes.

Details

European leaders, it is noted, have already expressed deep skepticism that the Russian president is serious about ending the three-year war he started.

EU leaders, who are meeting in Brussels for a summit, "had a quick exchange of views" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who joined via video link, according to a meeting report from an EU official.

The statement reads: "They discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the current state of US-led negotiations. There was a common view that no real negotiations are currently underway".

EU leaders also discussed how to support Ukraine politically and militarily in the negotiations, which lasted about two hours.

The show of support was overshadowed by Hungary's refusal to sign a joint text, the publication writes. "The European Council called on russia to show real political will to end the war," the text reads, which Viktor Orban refused to support.

It also notes that the EU remains "ready to increase further pressure on russia", including new sanctions and stricter enforcement of existing restrictive measures.

The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions20.03.25, 16:22 • 174660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
