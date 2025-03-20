EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.
EU leaders agreed that "no real negotiations are currently underway" after discussing US President Donald Trump's attempts to end vladimir putin's war against Ukraine, The Guardian reports, citing an EU official, UNN writes.
Details
European leaders, it is noted, have already expressed deep skepticism that the Russian president is serious about ending the three-year war he started.
EU leaders, who are meeting in Brussels for a summit, "had a quick exchange of views" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who joined via video link, according to a meeting report from an EU official.
The statement reads: "They discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the current state of US-led negotiations. There was a common view that no real negotiations are currently underway".
EU leaders also discussed how to support Ukraine politically and militarily in the negotiations, which lasted about two hours.
The show of support was overshadowed by Hungary's refusal to sign a joint text, the publication writes. "The European Council called on russia to show real political will to end the war," the text reads, which Viktor Orban refused to support.
It also notes that the EU remains "ready to increase further pressure on russia", including new sanctions and stricter enforcement of existing restrictive measures.
The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions20.03.25, 16:22 • 174660 views