President of the European Council responded to Orban's letter on the war in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia: what he said
Kyiv • UNN
Antonio Costa said that peace is not just a ceasefire that will give Russia time to return stronger. He was responding to Orban's letter demanding direct negotiations between the EU and Russia, following the example of the United States.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that peace is not just a ceasefire that will give Russia time to return stronger. At a press conference during his visit to Moldova, he reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's letter demanding "direct negotiations" between the EU and Russia following the example of the United States, UNN reports.
The European Union is a project of peace, and a project of peace means that security and defense are necessarily a priority, because peace without defense is an illusion. (...) No one wants peace more than Ukrainians, and of course we support them in achieving this lasting peace. Peace is not just a ceasefire that gives Russia more time to come back stronger. We want a just and lasting peace
Recall
In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU should not try to adopt joint conclusions on Ukraine at the upcoming defense summit on March 6 in Brussels.
Orban expressed his belief that "the European Union - following the example of the United States - should enter into direct negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine.