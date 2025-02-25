The head of the ruling Slovak National Party (SNS), Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine, which has been resisting large-scale Russian aggression for three years, should return billions of euros to Slovakia. These huge funds for Slovakia, as the politician noted, were previously sent to the Ukrainian state.

How will Zelenskyy return the three and a half billion euros we sent there? For us, 3.5 billion euros is a huge amount of money. If the Germans, along with the French and Americans, demand their money back, Slovakia cannot remain silent - said the Slovak coalition politician.

Apparently, Danko was reacting to the information that the United States is close to concluding an agreement with Ukraine that could secure a share of Ukrainian subsoil for the United States.

At the same time, Danko never mentioned in the video that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine three years ago, calling the war "events in Ukraine.

It is important to note that Slovakia suspended military cooperation assistance to Ukraine in 2023 after the government of the East-Central European country was headed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Kremlin stance.

