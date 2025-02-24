Orban ignores German election winner and congratulates AfD leader

Following the parliamentary elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, on her party's high results.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated AfD leader Alice Weidel after the parliamentary elections. At the same time, Viktor Orban did not mention either the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which won the election, or Friedrich Merz, who is likely to become the new German Chancellor.

The AfD, which is considered far-right in some regions, came in second place after the CDU/CSU in the federal elections in Germany on Sunday.

With 20.8%, Alternative for Germany doubled its result in the 2021 federal elections.

Recall

Merz's bloc officially won the parliamentary elections in Germany.

Bundestag election winner Friedrich Merz intends to form a new federal government by April 20.

After the conservative victory in the German elections , defense stocks rose up to 2.8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.

"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections