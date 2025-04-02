Hungary plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court - media
The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.
In Hungary, Minister of Justice Bence Tuzson announced during a closed meeting with ambassadors that his country intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is reported by UNN with reference to Szabad Europa.
"Hungary is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) - according to Szabad Europa, Minister of Justice Bence Tuzson informed invited diplomats about this at a meeting of ambassadors held last week at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade," the publication writes.
The meeting of ambassadors, whom the minister informed about Hungary's intentions, took place under special circumstances. According to several sources, cameras with facial recognition software were used in the hall. In this way, the Hungarian side intended to make sure that only invited guests were present at the event.
In addition, diplomats sat on chairs with their names indicated, and if someone was late, the time of the delay was written on the back of the chair.
Hungary's decision to withdraw from the ICC was actually made several weeks ago. At the same time, the government of the state was still waiting to see what the position of US President Donald Trump would be regarding the ICC. The Hungarian government took as a "green light" the fact that on February 5, Trump announced that he would impose sanctions against the court in connection with the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Procedure for Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC
According to the withdrawal procedure, the government will submit a draft resolution on withdrawal to the parliament. If it is adopted by a majority vote, the withdrawal will be officially initiated.
According to Szabad Europa sources, the text of the draft decision on Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC will be posted on the parliament's website in the near future.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Hungary on Wednesday, April 2, for a visit.
It is noted that Netanyahu will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who in November rejected the ICC's decision to seek the arrest of Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza and invited the Israeli leader to visit Hungary on an official visit.