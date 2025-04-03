Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court
The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
On Thursday, Hungary announced that it would begin the procedure for withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, according to a statement made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Associated Press reports, writes UNN.
Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court. The government will begin the withdrawal procedure on Thursday in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.
This became known when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Hungarian capital Budapest, despite an international warrant for his arrest for waging war in the Gaza Strip.
In November last year, the Hungarian government led by Orban sent an invitation to Netanyahu after the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, issued a warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity.
The publication notes that Orban, a close ally of Netanyahu, called the arrest warrant "shamelessly brazen" and "cynical".
Reminder
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest to hold talks with Viktor Orban. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for Netanyahu's arrest for war crimes in Gaza.
The visit will last until Sunday and is of great importance for bilateral relations between the countries.