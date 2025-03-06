Orban spoke about the results of the meeting with Macron before the EU summit: mentioned the differences regarding the "modalities of peace"
Kyiv • UNN
Viktor Orban, instead of communicating with the press before the EU summit, published a post about the meeting with Macron. He stated agreement on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, despite the differences regarding peace.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not speak to the press ahead of the EU summit on Ukraine and European defense, instead he published a post and a video about the outcomes of his meeting yesterday with French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.
Details
"My meetings in France confirmed that while we may disagree on the modalities of peace, we agree that we must strengthen the defense capabilities of European countries, and these efforts should enhance the capabilities of member states, not Brussels bureaucrats," Orban wrote on X.
Supplement
Budapest's position is described as an obstacle to the adoption of the summit's conclusions regarding support for Ukraine.